Wonderful Woodville Win!

Woodville Wins First Junior Flag in 30years!

Big shout out & thanks to Craig Basford for the article & images provided.

No quarter given!

There was the briefest of silence immediately following the final whistle. The sort of brief, uneasy quiet in the space between a bomb going off in the far distance and the soundwave hitting you. Then it hit, the guttural roar of 23 U14 players who had just seen off the previously undefeated Brighton. Then came the shock wave of coaches, family and friends rushing the ground sweeping them all up and the chant of ‘Woodies, Woodies’ ringing around Brighton Rugby Club.

The final score of 14-18 was a fair reflection of what was a great game of junior rugby. One played with great spirit with ebbs and flows in ascendency.

Woodville came out of the blocks early, as they did in their Semi the week before. Brighton saw little ball and the team took full advantage to take an 8-0 lead. Brighton defended stoutly and a lesser side would have conceded much more in that opening stanza, but this Brighton team would not break so easily.

Brighton gradually, but surely worked themselves into the game, sticking their tackles and playing with a width and system that defied their youth. In the space of 10 minutes, they had scored twice and were in front 8-14. This is how the 1st half ended with all signs pointing to Brighton playing like the undefeated side they are and looking well on top, despite the resolute Woodville defence.

No beg ya pardons!

The second half was an arm wrestle befitting a Grand Final played between the competitions top 2 sides. The game was being played between the two 22m lines, with both sides bending, without breaking. It was a rare foray into the Brighton 22 with 15 minutes to play that broke the game open. A clearing kick from the Brighton 10 was enthusiastically chased, but unfortunately, they were deemed in front of the kicker and the penalty brought back. The Woodville 15 sensed his moment and rushed forward to play on quickly. A quick tap, a retreating, unsure defense and a ball to an open forward saw the Woodville team score on the sideline and get within a point. There was a delay in game while a Brighton player was attended to under the posts, the ensuing conversion was missed, and we enter the final minutes with Woodville down 13-14.

Again, neither side willing to give an inch and none was expected. Woodville had the ball just the attacking side of halfway when again the 15 sensed his moment. Receiving the ball about 15 in from the right touch he sent an attacking kick and found grass in the 22 on the opposite corner of the field. In pursuit were 3 Brighton players and the Woodville 12 as the ball bobbled to about 5mtrs from the try line. The young 12 managed to find the extra gear needed in the biggest moments to beat all comers, grubber the ball on and dive on it, mere millimetres ahead of his Brighton pursuer. The ref quickly consulted his young AR and the all clear was given. A missed conversion from the touch line and we have a game now 18-14 with 5 minutes to play and play they did.

Brighton came with everything, surely thinking that in the past their opposition has fallen short and could be trusted to do so again. Not this day however even as Brighton surged to within a metre of the try line and glory. The Woodville team held firm, their belief in each other and resilience remaining unbreakable. A scrum penalty awarded for Woodville with 30 seconds or so remaining seemed to be final nail. Woodville tapped, waited as full time ticked by and then kicked out. Surely that’s game, but no; there was 1 final twist.

The referee decided that we would in fact play the L/O and Brighton would be given one final go at glory at their attacking 22mtr. Both teams sent their front jumpers skyward like surface to air missiles approaching their target. The loose ball was then then attacked on the floor, red meat amongst a hungry pack of Hyenas as both sides knew what it would mean to secure it. A knock-on in the maelstrom was called and our officials had seen enough. The game was done, the undefeated were suddenly the defeated. 23 players and their coaches who believed in themselves had done what they hadn’t been able to do for the last 4 years in beating an admirable Brighton team.

It was always going to take their best and those magnificent players from Woodville were there to deliver it.