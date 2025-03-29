More Tahs misery.

As if a 9 tries to 2 loss and a 57-12 drubbing at the hands of the Hurricanes isn’t bad enough. Tahs coach Dan McKellar has also confirmed Max Jorgensen is injured and out for extended spell. McKellar telling reporters: “Max looks like he’s done a syndesmosis injury, so we’ll need to get that scanned,”

As for the match, McKellar was circumspect about the defeat, also saying: “The game’s won and lost around the physical collision, and the Hurricanes dominated that area. We turned the ball over too much, both at the breakdown and in our set-piece, and when a team like the Hurricanes gets on a roll, they make you pay. They’ve got a lot of talent. They showed that tonight. It’s a harsh lesson for us.”