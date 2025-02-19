Sotutu Returns to Boost Blues for Highlanders Clash

The Blues are set to strengthen their lineup with the return of Hoskins Sotutu, the 2024 Super Rugby Player of the Year, as they gear up for their first away match in the Super Rugby Pacific Championship against the Highlanders.

After recovering from a pre-season leg injury, Sotutu is back in his familiar No. 8 position, aiming to boost the Blues’ performance following their initial loss. His return allows Cameron Suafoa to shift back to his preferred blindside flanker role, while Anton Segner, who impressed in the first game, will provide energy off the bench.

Finlay Christie, who made a significant impact as a substitute last Saturday, is now in the starting lineup. The rest of the team remains unchanged from their clash with the Chiefs. Additionally, former Crusader hooker James Mullan is poised to make his debut for the Blues from the bench.

Head coach Vern Cotter expressed optimism despite the previous setback against the Chiefs, emphasizing the team’s commitment to improvement. “We didn’t get the result we wanted, but it’s a long season, and we’ll be better this week,” Cotter stated. He highlighted the need for a strong foundation and precision in collisions to succeed, noting that when executed well, the team poses a significant threat.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:05 PM on Saturday in Dunedin.

Blues lineup (caps in brackets):

Ofa Tu’ungafasi (150), 2. Ricky Riccitelli (39), 3. Marcel Renata (54), 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (110) ©, 5. Laghlan McWhannell (12), 6. Cameron Suafoa (25), 7. Dalton Papali’i (84), 8. Hoskins Sotutu (66), 9. Finlay Christie (55), 10. Harry Plummer (76), 11. Caleb Clarke (65), 12. AJ Lam (44), 13. Rieko Ioane (113), 14. Mark Tele’a (68), 15. Beauden Barrett (31).

Reserves: 16. James Mullan (Debut), 17. Joshua Fusitu’a (22), 18. Angus Ta’avao (67), 19. Josh Beehre (12), 20. Adrian Choat (46), 21. Taufa Funaki (27), 22. Corey Evans (15), 23. Cole Forbes (18).

Unavailable players include Kurt Eklund (groin), Sam Darry (shoulder, season), PJ Sheck (shoulder), Zarn Sullivan (foot), Stephen Perofeta (calf), and Ben Ake (shoulder).

Read more: https://www.blues.rugby/blues-rugby-news/team-naming-highlanders-round2