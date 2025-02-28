Tree Irish legends call time

Time waits for no man. Not even if they are three legends of Irish Rugby.

News today the Peter O’Mahony. Cian Healy & Conor Murray will call time on their international rugby careers at the end on this years 6N. However, Murray will continue to play ‘abroad’ at club level.

O’Mahony is his nations 7th most capped player and picked for three consecutive Lions tours in ’13, ’17 & 2021. Whilst Healy is Irelands most capped player, surpassing Brian O’Driscoll’s record last year.

Interim Irish coach Simon Easterby said in a statement: “Peter, Cian and Conor have each played a huge role in the success of Irish rugby over the course of their careers … We are determined as a group to end their careers with Ireland on a high,”

Big shoes to fill indeed and three magnificent servants to Irish rugby.