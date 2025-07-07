The Dropped Kick-Off 160 – On Tour – Wallabies & NSW Waratahs Instant Reaction at Bernie’s Bar w Finn Morton

Well, that was a weekend and a half! The Waratahs surprised us all going down to the Lions and the Wallabies nearly went one step further in Newcastle against Fiji.

Nick H, Nick W, Nath and Dylan meet at Bernie’s Bar in Newcastle to discuss both games in a monster reaction, and are joined by RugbyPass’ own Finn Morton as we approach the halfway point of the Lions tour.

WARNING: Beers + rugby opinions in a quality LGBTQA+ bar + Kink Cinema + very strong coarse language = a good time

Finn Morton: https://www.rugbypass.com/contributors/finn-morton/

