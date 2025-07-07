Close Menu
Latest News
0 Shopping Cart
Daily News

The Dropped Kick-Off 160 – On Tour – Wallabies & NSW Waratahs Instant Reaction at Bernie’s Bar w Finn Morton

Nick WasilievBy No Comments
DKO S8

Well, that was a weekend and a half! The Waratahs surprised us all going down to the Lions and the Wallabies nearly went one step further in Newcastle against Fiji.

Nick H, Nick W, Nath and Dylan meet at Bernie’s Bar in Newcastle to discuss both games in a monster reaction, and are joined by RugbyPass’ own Finn Morton as we approach the halfway point of the Lions tour.

WARNING: Beers + rugby opinions in a quality LGBTQA+ bar + Kink Cinema + very strong coarse language = a good time

Finn Morton: https://www.rugbypass.com/contributors/finn-morton/ 

OUR SPONSOR, Goodradigbee Distillery: https://goodradigbee.com/store/?coupon=gagr20   

(Seriously, we’ve tried their grog, it’s quality).

We are a fan run website, we appreciate your support.

💬 Have you got a news article suggestion? Submit a story and have your say
👀 Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.com
🎵 Listen to our Podcasts on Spotify and iTunes
🎥 Watch our Podcasts on YouTube


Share.

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

Related Posts