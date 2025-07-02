Game Review: British & Irish Lions v Queensland Reds – Lions Tour – Wednesday 2 July 2025

Lions Feast on Reds in Brissy Blowout – G’day GAGRs, strap yourselves in, ‘cos the British & Irish Lions have steamrolled into Brisbane and handed the Queensland Reds a lesson in clinical rugby, chalking up a 52–12 win under the Friday night lights. The Reds came out breathing fire, keen to remind the visitors they weren’t in Cardiff anymore. And for a hot minute, the Suncorp faithful had something to cheer about.

Hunter Paisami, wearing the 12 and the attitude of three men, cracked open the Lions’ defence with a peach of a short ball to young Harry McLaughlin-Phillips. That got the pigs rumbling, and big Jeffery Toomaga-Allen barrelled over to draw first blood. 7–0, Reds. The crowd was frothing. But just like your mate who brings out the good whisky too early, the Lions weren’t mucking around. A few phases later, winger Tommy Freeman was jogging over untouched on the end of some slick passing. Suddenly, it was game on.

Kalani Thomas then pulled a rabbit out of the hat with a grubber that pinballed off knees and elbows before Josh Flook found the pill and the chalk. Reds back in front! But just as the punters were getting back in their seats, the Lions pulled the classic party trick: turned down the easy three, tapped quick, and Irish wrecking ball Andrew Porter ploughed over from close range.

From there, it was a red tide – but not the Queensland kind. Duhan van der Merwe danced down the wing for a classy finish just before the break. Lachie Anderson nearly lit up Suncorp with a screamer off the restart, but his mitts caught a lick of white paint just before grounding. Half-time: 21–12, Lions.

After the oranges, the tourists kicked into fifth gear. Jamison Gibson-Park showed the vision, Maro Itoje reaped the reward. Jac Morgan sliced through off a training-ground special from the back of a scrum, and Freeman grabbed his second after some Harlem Globetrotters footy. With the Reds gassed, Huw Jones picked off an intercept and trotted away, before Garry Ringrose dotted down after the siren to complete the eight-try demolition.

One concern for the Lions? Elliot Daly was carrying some rib drama. The late call-up for Hugo Keenan looked ginger in the second half – something to watch as the tour rolls on.

Three Things We Learned

The Reds aren’t 80-minute ready – The boys from Ballymore showed glimpses – in fact, they started with more heat than a January arvo in Longreach. But once the Lions clicked into gear, the Reds couldn’t go with them. Moments of magic don’t make up for 60 minutes of chasing shadows. The Lions mean business – Forget the rust – this mob is humming already. Their second-half switch from clinical to carnival mode shows just how dangerous they’ll be, come Test time. Depth? They’ve got it in spades. Composure? Never left home without it. Hunter Paisami is Wallaby-ready – If Joe Schmidt was watching (and he better be), he saw Paisami put in a statement shift. Big hits, smart ball-playing, and genuine leadership – he was a lone flame in a storm of northern rain.

Anyway, GAGRs, it is always hard for a state-side missing its top players to go up against the best of 3 Nations, and Wales. Also, one can not forget the Doleman factor. But a big Bravo-Zulu to the BILs and a hardy effort by the Reds. I hate to see what is going to happen to the hapless NSW Tarts! That will be a shellacking.

Over to you, GAGRs! Have at it!