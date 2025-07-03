Greetings one and greetings all and welcome to week two of the Lions Tour and another Friday’s Rugby News.

With rugby tests and tournaments all around the globe, let’s jump straight in. All set? Off we go with ‘The Men from Rugby Deliver’. Preview Saturdays match in ‘Lion Tamers?’ Look to Sunday’s Newcastle test in ‘Groundhog Day?’ Play judge, jury and executioner with: ‘Crimes Against Hairmanity’. Tug at the heartstrings in: ‘Family Ties’. Check in on our forgotten Wallaroos with: ‘What About Me?’. And then put the cherry on top of a massive rugby week with ‘Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss’ now available as an aphrodisiac.

Clancy McKellar ponders.

The Men of Rugby Deliver.

There was movement across our rugby nation, for the word had passed around

That Saffa’s, Kiwis, Brits & turncoats, had blown some of ours away.

They’d rolled the Force and spanked the Reds, smashed ’em on their own grounds

And the rugby hacks had gathered down our way

All our tried and tested players, from regions near & far

Had mustered at Tahs HQ, to set the tally right

The men in blue, those gifted few, the mighty Waratahs

And rugby fans curse and cuss, the battle with delight.

Tahs fan Banjo Pattersons’, little-known first draft.

Miracles happen right?

Lion Tamers?

NSW Waratahs v FUKIRS. Saturday 7.30pm. 800 pm kick-off. Allianz Stadium Sydney. Live on STAN

The Former United Kingdom & Irish Rugby Side wagon rolls into Sydney town tomorrow night with more Aussies in their teams than does the Tahs. And they arrive undefeated and with it, the weight of expectation from players, pundits and fans alike that they will remain so in this match, indeed, on these shores. Well, we’ll see about that.

The Lions have been rather imperious so far. Finn Russell looks like he could create acres of space in a phonebooth. His ability to identify and create width, isolate and target defenders has been joyous to the rugby fan in us all, yet at the same time horrifying for those Wallaby fans amongst us. Their loose forwards are terrific and they are really spoiled for choice as evidenced by the token Welshman Jac Morgan midweek. Their skipper Super Marjo was magnificent against the Reds and he played with a maturity and calmness I hitherto hadn’t ever identified in his game. Gibson-Park is proper quality and then you have outstanding options in the centres as well as size, speed and outstanding work ethic on the wings. You name it, they’ve got it.

But.

Their props and set piece in general have been largely underwhelming thus far. And I include the kick-restart as the ‘4th set piece’ (as defined in the Googtionary) in that assessment. They are wobbly at the lineout, solid but not spectacular at scrum time, but hardly the fire breathing behemoths of Lions tours past. Plus, their props are huge, genuinely block out the sun, backsides with their own postcodes, huge. Watching Pommy prop Stuart walk around the field on Wednesday night and his shorts looked like six men in a three man tent, wrestling. Now such voluminous beef in the paddock may sound like a real asset right? Well, maybe. But move them around often enough, keep the ball in play for long enough and get a ref who will speed the game up and not fall for ‘fat-man-itis’ incidents and a possible strength can not only be manipulated, but also targeted and exposed as a flaw. Just a thought.

Now for the Waratahs.

Is there enough size, skill, experience and internal fortitude to roll these Lions? Nope. There just aint no way and just aint no how it can happen. Not even I am that deluded. But then again, these are the Tahs we are talking about. A team that could beat the Chiefs one week and then lose by 308 points to an invitational Finnish Farmers touring side the next. And to be honest, in the scheme of things, the Tahs and therefore the Wallabies, have absolutely nothing to lose in this game. Let’s say, by some complete miracle, the Tahs win and in doing so, throw a giant sky blue spanner into the FUKIRS preparations. Equally (and let’s be honest, far more likely) they lose by 70, they still throw a giant sky blue spanner into the works and deny the Lions any sort of serious contest, or hit-out, that still leaves the Lions coaches none the wiser as to a test XXIII. It’s a win-win-lose-win scenario for St Joe, the Wallabies and us fans. How good is that!

Fearless Prediction: Lions by 45.

WARATAHS (1-15): Tim Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Taniela Tupou, Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amotsero, Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Hugh Sinclair (c), Teddy Wilson, Jack Bowen, Derby Lancaster, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Andrew Kellaway, Lawson Creighton.

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Jack Barrett, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip, Jamie Adamson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Henry O’Donnell.

BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS (15-1): Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Blair Kinghorn, Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell, Ben Earl, Josh van der Flier, Henry Pollock, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne (c), Finlay Bealham, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Ellis Genge, Tadhg Furlong, Joe McCarthy, Scott Cummings, Jac Morgan, Ben White, Marcus Smith

Chopper does the ‘Eddie Jones Salute’. Chris Hyde – Getty Images

Groundhog Day?

Another East Coast low, torrential rain and howling winds: must be another Newcastle test match with the Wallabies in town !

At time of writing the teams were yet to be announced. However, with recent squad member releases back to their state sides to face the Lions, coupled with rumoured injuries, the selection dust is starting to settle. Whispers have Big Will Skelton & Sideshow Bob Valetini both out with soft tissue injuries. Skelton in particular may not be fir in time for the July 19th Lions test. So much so, that Lukhan Salakaia-Loto & Josh Canham were flown to Newcastle Thursday to join the wider training squad.

As for Valetini’s possible absence for the Fijian match, this might open the door for a Dirty Harry Wilson, Fraser Mac & Nick Champion de Crespigny loose forward combination. Similarly Commissioner Jake Gordon is also rumoured to be injured meaning Tate Mac would be the obvious starter.

I had the occasion to take the little Cartwrights to a Wallaby fan day last Saturday in Newcastle where most of the Wallaby squad were on hand and engaged really well with fans. I noted that Caitlyn Jenner was sporting some fresh stitches on the left cheek and separately that The Bulldog, Carlo Tizanno had the remains of a black eye. In speaking with Tizanno, he said with a smile, that the squad had been ripping into each other at training in preparation for Fiji and some team that comes after that.

I am going to the match Saturday and can’t wait to see the team in action. Being year #2 under St Joe I expect to see more awareness, more cohesion and more ruthlessness. The team & us fans don’t have the luxury of ‘rust’ in any part of this match. They simply must get into rhythm from the first whistle for sterner challenges ahead. And with some of the performances in state games from Pietsch, Paisami & co, all players are still playing for a place against the Lions.

Once teams are confirmed I will update the article here.

“Yeah, I look good’

Crimes Against Hairmanity.

As someone with a full and lustrous thick hair no longer on my skull, but spread across my shoulder blades, I do rather enjoy a good head of hair. For me it’s like a nice full-bodied bourbon, something to savour and enjoy and like a bourbon, a good head of hair communicates to you without speaking. Maybe it’s a customised coiffed style, bespoke to the individual, pleasing to the eye and whispers the values and beliefs, their virtues and self respect of the individual sporting said ‘do’. Equally, they can act as natures warning sign. You know, ‘cross to the other side of the road just in case’ type styles

And then, in a league of their own there’s the Coinsland Reds of last Wednesday night.

As an avid rugby consumer over many a year, I don’t recall seeing so many crimes against hairmanity on the one field at one time, ever in my life. From my reckoning, I identified any number of hairtrocities on display. Or perhaps there’s a simply just shortage of mirrors in Coinsland? We had ‘The Beaver Tail’ of Seru Uru, ‘The Kitchen Combo’ of George Blake. Bleached scouring pad on top, tea towel out the back. Not to be out done there was the ‘Logan Legal Aid’ of Werchon and Henry. Then there was Jefferey Toomuga-Allen and his ‘Rat-or-two-ee’ sporting multiple rats tails. To top it off the Lions kicked in with some cultural misappropriation of Rastafarian heritage by Australian Oirishman and reggae lover, Finlay Bealham. How unusual the Mother lands would steal something from the lands they hold dominion over. Shocking huh.

So just who would make your top #10 rugby offenders of all time? Having witnessed these Wednesday offenders, I actually appreciated my lack of hirsuteness for a change.

‘I miss my dad’

Family Ties.

Breaking news out of Lions central last night, that the coaches son and player who has only ever used his arms in a tackle six times throughout his career, Owen ‘Shoulders’ Farrell (or Venus de Owen) as he is known down under, has been called into the squad as injury cover for the unlucky Elliott Daly who sustained a broken arm in Wednesday’s match.

That’s rotten luck for Daly who had two very good matches on tour and seemed a solid, seasoned, reliable player at #15 for the tourists. This reporter cannot confirm rumours that distant second cousins, have also called ‘Uncle Andy” about a Lions gig as well.

Don’t forget us!

What about me!

With the Lions on our shores, it’s easy to forget the Wallaroos are creeping closer to the start of the 2027 RWC up north. Jo Yapp has finalised the squad and sees the return of some injured players in Piper Duck, Emily Chancellor & Maya Stewart. It also includes two players inline for their international debuts: Waiaria Ellis and Caitlin Urwin.

Katalina Amosa (ACT Brumbies). Bree-Anna Browne (Queensland Reds) Charlotte Caslick (Queensland Reds/) Emily Chancellor (NSW Waratahs) Annabelle Codey (NSW Waratahs) Lori Cramer (Queensland Reds) Piper Duck (NSW Waratahs) Waiaria Ellis (NSW WaratahsScorpions)* Ashley Fernandez (ACT Brumbies/) Caitlyn Halse (NSW Waratahs) Georgina Friedrichs (NSW Waratahs) Tia Hinds (ACT Brumbies) Brianna Hoy (NSW Waratahs) Eva Karpani (Queensland Reds) Lydia Kavoa (ACT Brumbies) Kaitlan Leaney (NSW Waratahs) Michaela Leonard (Western Force) Ashley Marsters (Western Force) Desiree Miller (NSW Waratahs) Faitala Moleka (ACT Brumbies) Layne Morgan (Queensland Reds) Tania Naden (ACT Brumbies) Bridie O’Gorman (NSW Waratahs) Siokapesi Palu (ACT Brumbies) Faliki Pohiva (NSW Waratahs) Trilleen Pomare (Western Force) Cecilia Smith (Western Force) Maya Stewart (NSW Waratahs) Adiana Talakai (NSW Waratahs) Tabua Tuinakauvadra (ACT Brumbies) Caitlin Urwin (Queensland Reds)* Samantha Wood (Western Force/)

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

ANZAT spirit.

Fresh from the naming of a few reasonable sheep shaggers earlier in the week, RA have now announced three recent / former Wallabies will also join the invitational side. Marika Koroibete, Pete Samu and Brandon Paenga-Amosa will play as part of the ANZAT. Not a bad side they’re assembling.

The Darkness & The B Graders.

Somewhere in the Poxy Isles. Sat 5th July 3.45 AEST on STAN.

Don’t forget that the test series also kicks off over the dutch this weekend with Razors Rabble taking on the French B side. Razor has four debutants in his 23 with Lock Fabian Holland and No.8 Christian Lio-Willie will start in Dunedin on Saturday, while prop Ollie Norris and flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi will come off the bench. The French have enlisted 5 back packers they found in NZ on holidays, three Government agents seen checking out some Greenpeace vessels and a disgruntled French chef from Queenstown, as part of their squad. Sacre bleu.

Good clean fun for the kiddies.

Friday 4th July. 11.20pm AEST on STAN.

Fresh from conceding over 70 points against the junior Dutch Dirt Farmers, our U20’s face Scotland this evening our time.

Rugby Fatigue.

Somewhere else in the Poxy Isles. Saturday July 5th pm AEST on STAN.

Just in case too much rugby just aint enough, the NZ Maori are also playing Scotland this Saturday as well.

But wait, there’s more.

Check back here tomorrow night for a Tahs v Lions recap. And on Sunday Brisneyland will have all the news from the Wallabies & Fiji test.

Until then. Go the Tahs and go you gold things.

Hoss – out.