Jamie Hannah Commits to Crusaders Until 2028

In a move that solidifies the Crusaders’ forward pack for years to come, towering lock Jamie Hannah has extended his contract with the franchise through to 2028.

Standing at an imposing 200cm, Hannah, affectionately nicknamed ‘Stilts’ by his teammates, has been a product of the Crusaders Academy. He made his Super Rugby debut in 2023 and has since accumulated 16 caps, including five starts in the 2024 season.

Crusaders Rugby

Reflecting on his decision, Hannah said, “We talked about what was right for me, but it didn’t take long to come to the conclusion that staying here is the best option. This is the only Super Rugby team I want to be playing for.”

Head Coach Rob Penney expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re really pleased to have Jamie extended through to 2028. He’s developed tremendously within the organisation over the last few years and I’m looking forward to seeing him force his way into the playing side to unleash his undoubted potential.”

As the Crusaders prepare for the upcoming season, Hannah’s commitment provides a significant boost to their long-term plans, ensuring stability and strength in the locking department.

