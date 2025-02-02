Ardie Savea Named Moana Pasifika Captain for 2025 Super Rugby Season

Ardie Savea is set to usher Moana Pasifika into a new chapter as he takes on the role of captain for the 2025 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season. With 94 Tests for the All Blacks under his belt, Savea brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his debut with Moana Pasifika.

At 31, Savea expressed his honor in leading the team, stating, “It’s pretty special, and I believe it’s God’s purpose for me to lead.” He reflected on the decision, sharing that after discussions with his wife and close confidants, he felt it was the right path.

Savea emphasized the importance of self-leadership, focusing on his performance on the field and his conduct during training and off the field. He is committed to serving his teammates, the franchise, and the community in any way possible.

The team recently spent a weekend at camp, fostering team chemistry ahead of the Super Rugby season. This experience allowed Savea to bond with his new teammates, many of whom he met for the first time. “This weekend in camp has been awesome to spend some time with the brothers,” he said, appreciating the opportunity to learn from the existing leaders.

Savea’s leadership journey spans from his days at Rongotai College First XV to the Hurricanes and the All Blacks. Moana Pasifika head coach Fa’alogo Tana Umaga praised Savea as a hardworking role model who inspires others by setting high standards. “He’s a natural leader who is going to have a massive impact on our team,” Umaga remarked, highlighting Savea’s ability to uplift and bring out the best in those around him.