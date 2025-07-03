The Dropped Kick-Off 159 – On Tour – Queensland Reds vs British and Irish Lions Instant Reaction w/ Lachie Grey from Scrumbags Rugby Podcast

So, the score was ugly… but did the Queensland Reds just show the Wallabies a potential way to defeat this imposing Lions side?

Nick W and Natho sit to discuss the Reds 52-12 loss to the Lions – and are joined by fellow pigeon and Scrumbags’ own Lachie Grey.

WARNING: a ripper belch and some swearing.

