Close Menu
Latest News
0 Shopping Cart
Daily News

The Dropped Kick-Off 159 – On Tour – Queensland Reds vs British and Irish Lions Instant Reaction w/ Lachie Grey from Scrumbags Rugby Podcast

Nick WasilievBy No Comments
DKO S8

So, the score was ugly… but did the Queensland Reds just show the Wallabies a potential way to defeat this imposing Lions side?

Nick W and Natho sit to discuss the Reds 52-12 loss to the Lions – and are joined by fellow pigeon and Scrumbags’ own Lachie Grey.

WARNING: a ripper belch and some swearing.

Scrumbags Rugby Podcast: https://open.spotify.com/show/7ymwj43CRIvnzNP7xZlcHB?si=df6d1fad394f4bcb

OUR SPONSOR, Goodradigbee Distillery: https://goodradigbee.com/store/?coupon=gagr20  

(Seriously, we’ve tried their grog, it’s quality).

We are a fan run website, we appreciate your support.

💬 Have you got a news article suggestion? Submit a story and have your say
👀 Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.com
🎵 Listen to our Podcasts on Spotify and iTunes
🎥 Watch our Podcasts on YouTube


Share.

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

Related Posts