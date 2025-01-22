Crusaders 2025 Tickets Now Available!

The Crusaders have announced that tickets for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season are now on sale.

Home Game Highlights:

Friday, February 14: Season opener against the Hurricanes.

Season opener against the Hurricanes. Sunday, March 9: Doubleheader featuring Matatū, promising an entire afternoon of on-field entertainment.

Doubleheader featuring Matatū, promising an entire afternoon of on-field entertainment. Saturday, March 15: Kids Round with a special Super Hero twist.

Kids Round with a special Super Hero twist. Saturday, March 29: Matchup against Moana Pasifika.

Matchup against Moana Pasifika. Friday, April 18: Rivalry clash with the Blues.

Rivalry clash with the Blues. Saturday, May 10: Showdown with the Chiefs.

Showdown with the Chiefs. Friday, May 23: Connection Round featuring the Highlanders.

With seven home games, including three afternoon kickoffs, fans have ample opportunities to catch the action live.

Individual tickets and membership packages are available through the Crusaders’ official website.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of the Crusaders’ final season at Apollo Projects Stadium.

Read more: https://crusaders.co.nz/latest/news/2025-crusaders-tickets-on-sale-now/