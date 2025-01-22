Massimo De Lutiis: From Basement Workouts to Reds Powerhouse

Meet Massimo De Lutiis, the Queensland Reds’ latest front-row sensation whose journey from a self-imposed basement training regime to the professional rugby arena is nothing short of inspiring.

The Basement Transformation

Before his Year 11 term at The Southport School, De Lutiis was determined to emulate his future teammate, Zane Nonggorr, who had just led a dominant GPS rugby campaign. Lacking athletic prowess, he invested in a home gym, relocated his bed to the basement, and committed to twice-daily workouts, surfacing only for bi-weekly beach runs. This intense eight-week regimen paid off, as he returned to school noticeably transformed, earning a spot in the first XV.

Strength Beyond Measure

De Lutiis’s dedication to strength training is evident. In April 2024, he bench-pressed an impressive 202.5kg, surpassing the previous record held by Taniela Tupou. Despite this feat, he emphasizes the importance of translating gym strength to on-field performance, acknowledging that raw power must be complemented by technical skill.

Rising Through the Ranks

After overcoming a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for the 2024 Super Rugby season, De Lutiis showcased his potential in matches against Japan’s Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights and Wales. His performances earned him a spot in the Wallabies’ 40-player squad for a January camp, highlighting his rapid ascent in Australian rugby.

Looking Ahead

As the Reds prepare for their 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign, De Lutiis’s unique journey from basement workouts to professional rugby serves as a testament to his dedication and resilience. Fans eagerly anticipate his contributions to the team, confident that his blend of strength and determination will make a significant impact.

Read more: https://reds.rugby/news/massimo-de-lutiis-mass-gains-mutant-strong-reds-guns-origin-story-2025122