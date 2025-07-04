Close Menu
NSW Waratahs v the British and Irish Lions — G&GR’s teams podcast

Shane Sullivan

The lion’s rolled another Australian franchise on Wednesday. Next team up is the Waratahs, we preview the match and the Wallabies game against Fiji on Sunday.

As always, we hope you enjoy.

