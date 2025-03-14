U18s & U20s Tahs sides named.

The Reds v Tahs stoush this weekend also involves the battle of the Tahs U18 & U20s against their Red counterparts. Both games are at Ballymore on Sunday.

The NSW Waratahs U18s play the Queensland Reds U18s at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday at 1.15pm (AEDT).

The game will be streamed live on rugby.com.au and the Rugby Xplorer App.

Team List:

Hayden Lavercombe Oliver Smith Isaiah Sheck Ed Kasprowicz Ed Baxter TJ Talaileva Jarvis Orr Justice Taumoepeau Angus Grover Jonty Fowler Brock Prideaux Matthew Gough Jarryd King Tom Dunn Max Palmasani Reserves Hasani Bloomfield Keegan Daly Tyson Burden Noah Rylands Tahj Smith Flynn Farrell Harrison Dene Ben Sawyer Dylan Simmons

The NSW Waratahs U20s play the Queensland Reds U18s at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday at 3.15pm (AEDT). The game will be streamed live on rugby.com.au and the Rugby Xplorer app.

Team List:

Jack Cesare Charlie O’Kane Kaleb Ah Colt Joe Mangelsdorf Eamon Doyle Luca Cleverley Marshall le Maitre Toby Brial Hwi Sharples Joey Fowler Brendan Palmer Louis Fenwicke Liam Grover Cooper Watters Brody McLaren Reserves Bailey Park Dante Siale Nick Hill Aron Brennan Jacob Veiru Wyatt Ballenger Sam Blank Jay McKenzie – Zach Fittler