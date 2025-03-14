Close Menu
NSW Waratahs

U18s & U20s Tahs sides named.

G&GR Media

The Reds v Tahs stoush this weekend also involves the battle of the Tahs U18 & U20s against their Red counterparts. Both games are at Ballymore on Sunday.

The NSW Waratahs U18s play the Queensland Reds U18s at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday at 1.15pm (AEDT). 

The game will be streamed live on rugby.com.au and the Rugby Xplorer App.

Team List:

  1. Hayden Lavercombe
  2. Oliver Smith
  3. Isaiah Sheck
  4. Ed Kasprowicz
  5. Ed Baxter
  6. TJ Talaileva
  7. Jarvis Orr
  8. Justice Taumoepeau
  9. Angus Grover
  10. Jonty Fowler
  11. Brock Prideaux
  12. Matthew Gough
  13. Jarryd King
  14. Tom Dunn
  15. Max Palmasani Reserves
  16. Hasani Bloomfield
  17. Keegan Daly
  18. Tyson Burden
  19. Noah Rylands
  20. Tahj Smith
  21. Flynn Farrell
  22. Harrison Dene
  23. Ben Sawyer
  24. Dylan Simmons

The NSW Waratahs U20s play the Queensland Reds U18s at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday at 3.15pm (AEDT). The game will be streamed live on rugby.com.au and the Rugby Xplorer app.

Team List:

  1. Jack Cesare
  2. Charlie O’Kane
  3. Kaleb Ah Colt
  4. Joe Mangelsdorf
  5. Eamon Doyle
  6. Luca Cleverley
  7. Marshall le Maitre
  8. Toby Brial
  9. Hwi Sharples
  10. Joey Fowler
  11. Brendan Palmer
  12. Louis Fenwicke
  13. Liam Grover
  14. Cooper Watters
  15. Brody McLaren Reserves
  16. Bailey Park
  17. Dante Siale
  18. Nick Hill
  19. Aron Brennan
  20. Jacob Veiru
  21. Wyatt Ballenger
  22. Sam Blank
  23. Jay McKenzie
  24.  –
  25. Zach Fittler

