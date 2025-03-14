McReight place. McReight time.

The whispers are true, Fraser McReight has re-signed with RA until the end of 2028, turning down a more lucrative Japanese contract.

F-Mac telling rugby.com.au: “I’m very happy to have my contract resolved for the next three years and I can concentrate on those good times ahead with the Reds, the Wallabies and my teammates,”

“There were other offers but my heart has always been with the Reds and the Wallabies. Queensland is my home and it means so much to represent my family and friends and playing for your country is the highest honour where you get to represent where you come from with pride.

“There are some huge events ahead in rugby in this country, and as a nation we are rebuilding and I want to be part of that.”

A win for all of us.