Hoodoo Gurus: Brumbies beat Blues.

Who says Australian teams can’t win at Eden Park, because nobody told the Brumbies that! The Eden Park ‘hoodoo’ is dead. Hopefully a potender for the Wallabies teams to come.

In a thrilling contest, that yet again went down to the last 2 minutes, the ACT Brumbies have walked away with the chocolates defeating last years champions, the Auckland Blues, at Eden Park: 20-21.

The Brumbies put on a set piece master class, befitting their pedigree and the enormity of the challenge. The Brumbies had plenty of hero’s on the evening with Tom Hooper, Rory Scott & Lachlan Shaw all outstanding and well supported by Charlie Cale & Nick Frost. But there were none better than #10 find of the season Declan Meredith.

Meredith was in everything & I do mean everything. Making tackles, winning turnover ball, scoring tries, kicking goals and making great distance kicking from hand. Including one magnificent banana kick that was just mm’s from being a 50-22 (would have been a 35-22 had it come off).

The Brumbies bench maintained the rage, obliterating the much fancied Blue forwards at set piece. Disrupting Blues line outs and smashing there scrum to pieces. So much so that Ryan Lonergan kicked the Ponies into the lead in the 80th minute, courtesy of yet another Brumby scrum demolition job. A lead the Brumbies held onto, sealing a historic, memorable & deserved win at Australian rugby’s graveyard, Eden Park.

Hoodoos are made to be broken.