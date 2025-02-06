Schmidt extends Wallabies tenure through TRC as search for head coach successor begins

Will he or won’t he has been sorted. This from rugby.com.au

BREAKING: Joe Schmidt will extend his tenure as Wallabies head coach through to the end of Australia’s 2025 Rugby Championship campaign.

Schmidt had already committed to seeing out the upcoming British & Irish Lions Series, however, the 59-year-old will now continue to hold the reins through to Australia’s final Bledisloe Cup fixture in Perth on October 4.

Watch every game of Wallabies, Wallaroos, Sevens and Super Rugby Pacific live and on-demand via Stan Sport.

“I am very much enjoying my time with Australian Rugby,” Schmidt said in a statement.

“The British and Irish Lions is our immediate focus but, with the Rugby Championship following so closely after the Lions Series, I understand the need for continuity heading into two away Test matches against South Africa.”

The decision does not come lightly with the highly respected New Zealander key to rerouting the Australian men’s fortunes following a difficult 2023 Test season.

Since signing with Rugby Australia in 2024 on a short-term deal, Schmidt has overseen significant improvement with the Wallabies going undefeated in their July Series against Wales and Georgia before clinching away wins against Argentina, England and Wales to round out the calendar year.

However, Schmidt’s commitment to spending family time with wife Kellie and children Ella, Tim, Abby and Luke – who was diagnosed with epilepsy aged four – ultimately precluded him from extending his tenure as Wallabies head coach beyond October 2025.

In a statement, RA high performance director Peter Horne said the process to recruit the next Wallabies coach was already underway with the successful candidate to commence following this year’s Rugby Championship.

“We are delighted Joe will continue to coach the Wallabies beyond his current contract. After noting the positive impact Joe has made with the Wallabies playing and coaching staff, we were keen that he stay on after the Lions series,” Horne said.

“Joe expressed to us that he was enjoying his work with the Wallabies while also making clear his need to spend more time at home with his family.”

“Joe’s drive, knowledge and work ethic have been instrumental in restoring pride in the Wallabies jersey and energising supporters around the country ahead of an extraordinary runway of major events that starts with the arrival of the British & Irish Lions in June,” RA CEO Phil Waugh added in a statement.

“We are pleased that Joe has extended his involvement with the Wallabies beyond his initial contract and look forward to beginning the process of recruiting his successor.”