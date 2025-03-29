Close Menu
What's Hot
Latest News
0 Shopping Cart
Queensland Reds

Reds top of the pops.

G&GR MediaBy No Comments

Watch every game of Super Rugby Pacific 2025 live and on-demand via Stan Sport. -Ad

It’s official. The Queensland Reds sit #1 after seven rounds of SRP, beating a valiant Force side 28-24 in tricky conditions. The win see’s all 4 Australian sides remain in the SRP top 6.

In a see-sawing contest, the forward exchanges in particular were brutal and it wasn’t until the full time whistle that the Reds could breath easy.

The Reds didn’t have it all their own way, with the Force absolutely demolishing the Reds lineout all match. With Joe Schmidt in attendance there were several players on both sides who did their Wallaby chances no harm for the Lions series. Tom Lynagh chief amongst them.

With three byes for round seven, the SRP ladder now looks like this:

We are a fan run website, we appreciate your support.

💬 Have you got a news article suggestion? Submit a story and have your say
👀 Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.com
🎵 Listen to our Podcasts on Spotify and iTunes
🎥 Watch our Podcasts on YouTube


Share.

Related Posts