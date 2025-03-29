Reds top of the pops.

It’s official. The Queensland Reds sit #1 after seven rounds of SRP, beating a valiant Force side 28-24 in tricky conditions. The win see’s all 4 Australian sides remain in the SRP top 6.

In a see-sawing contest, the forward exchanges in particular were brutal and it wasn’t until the full time whistle that the Reds could breath easy.

The Reds didn’t have it all their own way, with the Force absolutely demolishing the Reds lineout all match. With Joe Schmidt in attendance there were several players on both sides who did their Wallaby chances no harm for the Lions series. Tom Lynagh chief amongst them.

With three byes for round seven, the SRP ladder now looks like this: