Highlanders

Highlanders Set for Home Opener Against Blues

The Highlanders are poised to host the Blues in their first home game of the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season at Forsyth Barr Stadium this Saturday. After a spirited performance in Sydney, the team is eager to showcase their prowess in front of their home crowd.

Team Lineup Adjustments:

  • Backline Shifts: Sam Gilbert transitions to the right wing, while Finn Hurley steps in at fullback, aiming to enhance the team’s attacking dynamics.
  • Bench Strength: The reserves feature young talents like Southland hooker Jack Taylor and Otago loose forward Will Stodart, both eager to make impactful contributions.

Coach’s Perspective:

Head Coach Jamie Joseph emphasized the significance of the home advantage:

“Playing under the roof at Forsyth Barr Stadium, especially during the University of Otago’s O’Week, provides an electrifying atmosphere. The Blues are formidable as reigning champions, but with our preparation and the support of our fans, we’re set to deliver a compelling performance.”

Match Details:

  • Date and Time: Saturday, 22nd February, 7:05 PM
  • Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Starting XV:

  1. Ethan de Groot
  2. Soane Mikaele Vikena
  3. Saula Ma’u
  4. Fabian Holland
  5. Mitch Dunshea
  6. Sean Withy
  7. Veveni Lasaqa
  8. Hugh Renton (Co-Captain)
  9. Folau Fakatava
  10. Taine Robinson
  11. Caleb Tangitau
  12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (Co-Captain)
  13. Tanielu Tele’a
  14. Sam Gilbert
  15. Finn Hurley

Reserves:

  • Jack Taylor
  • Daniel Lienert-Brown
  • Sefo Kautai
  • Will Stodart
  • Nikora Broughton
  • Nathan Hastie
  • Cameron Millar
  • Lui Naeata

Injury Update:

  • Oliver Haig (foot) – 8 weeks
  • Jonah Lowe (ACL) – 6 weeks
  • TK Howden (hamstring) – 3 weeks
  • Jona Nareki (ankle) – 4 weeks
  • Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (neck) – 8 weeks

Fans are encouraged to attend and support the Highlanders as they aim to secure a victory against the Blues.

