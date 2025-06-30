Tuesday’s Rugby News

1 July 2025

Good morning GAGRs and welcome to another Tuesday! It’s the start of a new financial year, but more importantly, the Lions are here, and they are here to play as the Force found on Saturday night.

As always at this time of year, there is plenty of rugby news to digest, so we will get into it with the teams for the Reds vs Lions game, which is on tomorrow night, we’ll check in on the performance of the Australian Under 20s team at the world cup and see how the Wallaroos A side went on the weekend in Canberra, and do some forecasting of the potential teams for the two upcoming invitational matches. So, let’s get into it.

Reds vs Lions

The Reds and the Lions have named their teams for Wednesday nights match at Lang Park, with captain Itoje returning for the Lions along with Bundee Aki in a team with plenty of changes after they ran over the top of the Force on Saturday. Of course the Lions team looks strong, they are all international players at the top of their game.

The Reds have named a strong side, obviously missing some of the key Wallabies players who you would expect will be in the gameday squad to take on Fiji on Saturday in Newcastle. So the teams are:

The Reds have named 9 Wallabies in their squad and have gone with a 6-2 bench split to combat the dangerous Lions forward pack.

Welcome to Aidan Ross, recently arrived from the Chiefs who will line up in his first start for the Reds and should provide some scrum stability.

There are a few of the Reds players that will be looking to make a statement in this one and it looks like it should be a cracking match. The Reds have shown some real grit in their defence throughout the year, and they will have to really step it up if they are going to upset the Lions.

I’m looking forward to seeing how the whole team goes, but in particular players like Lachie Anderson, and Joe Brial who finished the season strongly.

It’s been wet in Brisbane over the weekend, but it’s forecast to be clear and sunny for Wednesday so should be near perfect conditions for what could be a famous Reds victory.

In other Lions team news, Scrumhalf Tomos Williams has been ruled out of the rest of the tour after injuring his hamstring late in the game against the Force. Bad news for Williams who looked sharp against the Force, and we wish him well for a speedy recovery.

Australian Under 20s

The Australian Under 20s got smashed by the South Africans to the tune of 73-17 in their opening game at the world cup in Italy. You can read a more detailed report from Nathan Williamson here, but with South Africa racking up 11 tries to 9 different players, it really sounds like a dominant performance and the Aussies will have to put it behind them as they turn their attention to their next game against Scotland.

Out of interest, there were five Reds players in the Under 20s team that took on South Africa, maybe there were too many Waratahs in the team, maybe the South Africans were just better on a hot day out. Anyway, good luck to the young men as they take on the Scottish this weekend.

Wallaroos A team

Technically, it is the Australia A womens team, not the Wallaroos A team, but Wallaroos A team was easier to write, and seemed catchier. The Wallaroos A team (you can use that Natho if you want) put in a solid shift against Manusina and ran away with it by 50-22 at Viking Park in Canberra.

The Aussies ran in 8 tries to 7 seven different players, with Manu’a Moleka (younger sister of Wallaroo Faitala Moleka scoring a double.

There was plenty of experience in the team that took the field with Arabella McKenzie and Piper Duck making their returns to and sevens stars Tia Hinds and Charlotte Caslick getting some more game time.

A good win and some momentum for the squad as the Wallaroos head across the Tasman to take on the Black Ferns on the 12th July, before hosting Wales on the 26th July and 1st August.

Lions Invitational matches

In some welcome news for Les Kiss and the AUNZ international team, David Havili. Shannon Frizell, Shaun Stevenson and Folau Fakatava have all been named to join the squad to take on the Lions on Saturday 12 July in Adelaide. It’s an exciting start to the team list for this important match, and I suspect that the balance of the squad will take shape quickly as Kiss and his coaching team have les than two weeks to bring a team, and game plan together to take on the Lions.

