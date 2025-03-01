Tahs crap, must do better: McKellar

For a win that sure was hard to watch. Poor game management. Dumb options, poor discipline. At least the D was OK. Sure it’s the Tahs best start since 2014, but they need to improve and vastly if they want to compete with the Kiwi teams and go deep in SRP.

Coach Dan McKellar said as much as well:

“The fighting effort that I spoke to you people about a couple of weeks ago was there, there in bucket loads, but we nearly beat ourselves,” McKellar said.

“That’s the disappointing part.

“I’m really pleased with getting four points and we sit here with two wins from two … really happy about that but, again, we’ll use the review to make sure that we turn up in better shape next week.

“Because at 22-12, with an opportunity five metres from their line, you’ve got to put that away and it’s a 17-point ball game and we’re probably having a completely different conversation.”