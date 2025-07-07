Close Menu
Latest News
0 Shopping Cart
Daily News

ACT Brumbies v the British and Irish Lions — G&GR’s Team’s podcast

Shane SullivanBy No Comments

The Lion’s rolled the NSW Waratahs on Saturday in a slightly scrappy performance. Next team up is the Brumbies, this Wednesday, we preview the match and quickly go over the weekend games.

As always, we hope you enjoy.

We are a fan run website, we appreciate your support.

💬 Have you got a news article suggestion? Submit a story and have your say
👀 Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.com
🎵 Listen to our Podcasts on Spotify and iTunes
🎥 Watch our Podcasts on YouTube


Share.

Make Australian Rugby Great Again

Related Posts