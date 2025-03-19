Caslick to start in Reds #100th.

7’s superstar has been named at #15 for this weekends Reds match. This Saturdays match against the Brumbies will also be the Queensland sides 100th female rugby match. The match will be the 100th played by the Queensland women’s team since the first against Canadian province Alberta at Ballymore in 1996.

Versatile Lori Cramer will start in the #10 jersey in a reshuffled backline. Ivania Wong is back on the wing to play a record 40th time for the Reds.

Congrats to all involved with QRU for this terrific milestone.