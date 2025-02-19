Chiefs Prepare for Crusaders Clash: Brown’s Debut and Tupaea’s Milestone

The Gallagher Chiefs are set to face the Crusaders in their first home game of the season this Friday at FMG Stadium Waikato, with kick-off at 7:05 pm. This match holds special significance as flanker Jahrome Brown is slated to make his debut for the Chiefs, while center Quinn Tupaea is poised to earn his 50th cap.

Key Highlights:

Jahrome Brown’s Debut: Hailing from Putāruru, Brown returns to his roots after six seasons with the Brumbies in Australia. The 28-year-old flanker has been named in the starting lineup, bringing his experience and hometown pride to the Chiefs’ forward pack.

Quinn Tupaea's 50th Cap: Midfielder Tupaea is set to reach the milestone of 50 games for the Chiefs, a testament to his resilience and dedication, especially after overcoming significant injuries during his career.

Coaching Insights:

Head Coach Clayton McMillan expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming match, stating:

“We’re really excited for Jahrome to have the opportunity to put on the jersey for the first time and to do it in front of whānau and friends at home as well. At the same time, it’s also a special milestone in line for Quinn, especially given some of the adversity he’s had to overcome to get there.”

McMillan also acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by the Crusaders, noting their demonstrated grit and class in previous matches.

Squad Adjustments:

Backline Changes: With Etene Nanai-Seturo sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Emoni Narawa steps into the wing position. Additionally, All Blacks representative Anton Lienert-Brown returns to the starting lineup after a bench appearance in Round 1.

Forward Pack Updates: Bradley Slater is set to start at hooker, with Brodie McAlister moving to the bench for the encounter against his former team. Lock Tupou Vaa'i also earns a starting spot after contributing off the bench in the previous match.

Starting XV:

Aidan Ross Bradley Slater George Dyer Josh Lord Tupou Vaa’i Simon Parker Jahrome Brown Luke Jacobson Xavier Roe Josh Jacomb Leroy Carter Rameka Poihipi Anton Lienert-Brown Emoni Narawa Damian McKenzie

Reserves:

Brodie McAlister

Jared Proffit

Reuben O’Neill

Manaaki Selby-Rickit

Samipeni Finau

Cortez Ratima

Quinn Tupaea

Gideon Wrampling

Injury Update:

Etene Nanai-Seturo (Hamstring) – Long-term

Liam Coombes-Fabling (Knee) – Mid-term (4-6 weeks)

Fiti Sa (Shoulder) – Long-term

Wallace Sititi (Knee) – Long-term

Samisoni Taukei’aho (Achilles) – Mid-term (4-6 weeks)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Shoulder) – Short-term

Malachi Wrampling (Knee) – Short-term

Tickets for the match are available for purchase, and fans are encouraged to support the team as they take on their traditional rivals in what promises to be an exhilarating encounter.

