Crusaders Partner with Moa Brewing Company to Elevate Fan Experience

The Crusaders have announced a new long-term partnership with Marlborough-based Moa Brewing Company, a pioneer in New Zealand’s craft beer movement.

As the official beer, cider, and RTD (Ready to Drink) partner, Moa Brewing Company will provide a range of beverages at Crusaders home games and events starting this season. Fans can anticipate exclusive promotions, tasting events, and unique giveaways that celebrate the synergy between exceptional rugby and quality beverages.

The partnership coincides with the launch of Moa’s new cold-filtered ultra-low-carb lager, Southern Alps, brewed using southern hops and malt to produce a crisp lager. This beverage pays homage to the Southern Alps, a mountain range significant to the Crusaders region.

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting that it aligns with the club’s focus on enhancing the fan experience, especially with the upcoming opening of One NZ Stadium in 2026. Moa Brewing Company’s Managing Director, Stephen Smith, echoed this excitement, highlighting the partnership as a perfect match and emphasizing their commitment to catering to diverse fan tastes.

Fans will have the opportunity to sample Moa Brewing Company’s offerings at the Crusaders’ pre-season game in Kirwee on Friday, January 31, and at the first Super Rugby Pacific home game at Apollo Projects Stadium on Friday, February 14, against the Hurricanes.

