Tome ‘The Laser’ Lynagh: Its the vibe.

Reds goal kicking maestro Tom ‘The Laser’ Lynagh who is a perfect 17 from 17 so far this season. admits he only does one session a week and prefers to rely on rhythm, rather than outcomes.

Lynagh tells rugby.com.au: “I haven’t changed anything,”

”I got in a good space on those Wallabies camps (last year).”

”’Didn’t want to change a lot; I’m big about keeping the reps minimal and making sure you feel good.

“Not heavily outcome based, just more about feel.”

“Rhythm’s the right word. Like in golf, when you try and hit it too hard, you end up striking it pretty poorly.”

And who can argue with the results!