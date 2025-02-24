Frogs Flog Italy.

Oh the humanity !

When the full time whistle mercifully blew in Rome, history will show a 11 try to 3 demolition by the French of the overwhelmed Italians in the weekends last 6N fixture.

The French were imperious from first to last. The passes stuck, the flair was fantastic and their forwards unstoppable. It was a far cry from the last outing against the English, where everything the French side touched, turned to merde.

The win sets up a tantalising encounter against their next 6N opponent, Ireland. Rugby fans everywhere should circle that date in their diaries. It will be a clash for the ages.