Game Pre & Review: British & Irish Lions v ACT Brumbies – Lions Tour – Wednesday 9 July 2025

Hey Cobbers and welcome to the Billy’s versus the Donkeys as part of the 2025 BIL Tour Downunder series. This will be done in my idiosyncratic manner of a pre-game component published early, with the comments left open during the match and then the post-game added after the event.

The Particulars:

Date: Wednesday, July 9 2025

Venue: GIO Stadium Stadium, Canberra

Kick-off: 20:00 local (11:00 BST, 10:00 GMT)

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

Assistant referees: Paul Williams (New Zealand), Nika Amashukeli (Georgiad)

TMO: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU)

FPRO: Eric Gauzins (France)

A bit of Lions vs ACT History:

This will be the 4th time a Lions team has locked horns with lads from the ACT. The first such game was the mid-week ‘dirt-tracker’ fixture between the 1st and 2nd tests of 1989. The lions had lost the 1st test 30-12 and came down to Canberra determined to get their tour back on track with what was presumed to be little more than a solid opposed training run.

However that first tête-à-tête with the ‘Griffins’ as the ACT were known saw local notaries such as Geoff Didier, Leigh Donnellan, Phillip Doyle and Matthew Pini not just provide sterner than expected opposition, but indeed push out to an early lead and create multiple opportunities to stretch away, only to ultimately go down by 41-25 after what Michael Foster of the Canberra Times termed as “a series of stupid errors that cost ACT a prized scalp”.

With fence-sitting commentary like that, Mick may well have earned a jersey on these pages.

ACT vs Lions 1989 (Canberra Times)

The 2001 liaison saw the Lions come down again to meet the fledgling 6yr old ‘Brumbies’ franchise. But far from babes in the woods and the unknowns of last time, these Donkeys were noteworthy as the newly crowned Super Rugby Champions.

However, with the fixture again falling between the 1st and 2nd tests, only 5 of the starting 15 that had clinched the Super Final were made available to coach Eddie Jones to take the field. Thus, after blasting past lackluster Queensland sides (2 of them), West Australia and NSW Country outfits in the provincial games to that point, the general consensus was that the Lions would likely make minced meat of the knackered Ponies.

That said, all was not rosy in the Lions camp, with the otherwise level-headed and quiet-spoken pairing of Austin Healey and Matt Dawson both being on-record as highly critical of tour-mates and coaching staff alike. Thus perhaps it was of no surprise that the Lions failed to roar and the match again turned into a rugged and at-times nasty scrap with the locals putting their more-fancied opponents to task and being up by 19-3 after some 20min of play. However again the ACT lads let history slip through their fingers as the yellow cards flew and the Lions did eventually stir and fought back to 30-28 win due to a last gasp Healy try to draw level and a heartbreaking Dawson conversion pinching the win.

But the statement that the ACT was made of sterner stuff than the other Aussie provinces was made.

2001 – an at-times heated affair

Then cometh 2013 wherein the Lions arrived in the nations capital with an impressive 5 from 5 scorecard and were looking to rectify their historical hiccups against the no-names from dunno-where with an impressive sweeping of the stables. And given the Jake White coached Brumbies were again back to the top of the Super Rugby standings, the Lions were handed their usual further advantage of seeing the Wallabies largely stripped out of the ACT squad. As such, minus names such as Ben Alexander, Ben Mowen, Stephen Moore, Pat McCabe, Christian Lealiifano, Joe Tomane, Nic White and some unknown kid called David Pocock, the locals were upbeat but somewhat anxious about what the Tuesday night fixture would bring as their paltry sum total of 28 test caps took on the visitors with their truck load of 580 test caps.

However, led by an almighty front-row performance by Scott Sio, Siliva Siliva and Ruan Smith and rounded out by a grand 1st half try from Tevita Kuridrani alongside three penalties to Jesse Mogg, that night we saw the Brumbies beat the Lions by 14-12, and in doing so finally deliver on what they had promised by becoming the first Aussie provincial outfit to beat a touring Lions pride since Queensland’s epic 15-11 win in 1971.

2013 – an almighty win

The Present:

And so to tonight, again the Brumbies find themselves in familiar territory. With the Tourists cutting a veritable swathe of destruction through the Aussie provinces to-date with the Western Force, Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs all falling by the wayside, the Lions have named a formidable, perchance test-level side for the clash:

Ellis Genge, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Maro Itoje, Joe McCarthy, Ollie Chessum, Tom Curry, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson Park, Finn Russell, James Lowe, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Tommy Freeman, Blair Kinghorn

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Will Stuart, Josh van der Flier, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Mack Hansen

Against that, the Brumbies have named a reasonably strong mob of thoroughbreds, minus 8 regulars to camp Wallaby, but still capable of pulling the upset even if having nowt but pennies to the pounds of the test-caps among their much more fancied and liveried opponents:

Lington Ieli, Lachlan Lonergan, Rhys van Nek, Lachie Shaw, Cadeyrn Neville, Tom Hooper, Rory Scott, Tuaina Taii Tualima, Ryan Lonergan (c), Declan Meredith, Corey Toole, David Feliuai, Ollie Sapsford, Ben O’Donnell, Andy Muirhead

Replacements: Liam Bowron, Cameron Orr, Feao Fotuaika, Lachie Hooper, Luke Reimer, Harrison Goddard, Jack Debreczeni, Hudson Creighton

Of note in this Brumbies side, we see two sets of brothers in the shape of the Lonergan’s (Nos and Ryan) and the Hoopers (Tom and Lachie). And we also see Cadeyrn Neville facing the Lions for a second time with his previous outing being for the now-defunct Rebels in 2013. Speaking of the Rebels, we also see ex-Scum tighthead Cameron Orr back from the US adding some starch to the Brumby bench. And of course, we also see ex-Brumby (21 appearances) Mack Hansen turn out for the Lions.

That will do for now Cobbers. I hope you all have your popcorn and your favourite blanky ready to go, for it will be hovering around the 0* Celsius mark in the nations capital by the time the combatants take the field. But until then, Go Donkeys!