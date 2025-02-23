Poms Pinch It.

England has broken it’s Calcutta Cup drought of 5 years with a hard fought 16-15 win over a Scottish side who were in it till the 83rd minute.

It’s fair to say the Scots fluffed it against the English in their 6N match at Twickenham. And the loss would rankle even more, with the Scots scoring 3 tries to 1. And it must be said that the English try should never have been awarded as the ball was clearly never grounded.

Finn Russell had a shocker off the boot. Missing all three conversions, albeit from wide out. Including one with 20 seconds to go in what would have ben a match winning kick. He also missed touch to put the Scots deep on attack late in the second half.

England have resurrected their 6N campaign, with back to back wins over France & Scotland.