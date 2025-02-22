Kiwi Rugby in Crisis?

With all four Australian teams currently in the top six, two of those already having the bye, is it too early to discuss a Kiwi rugby crisis in season 2025?

The Auckland Blues are in last place. The Crusaders leaked 49 points. And things could have been worse with the Drua narrowly losing and with some ‘interesting’ calls against them in the last 15 minutes.

The SRP ladder below doesn’t have the updated Force v Brumbies result factored in, which would see Western Force on 8, Brumbies on 5. With the Reds & Tahs only playing one match each due to early season byes.

For all of that, is it too early to declare a Kiwi crisis and an Australian resurgence? No. No it isn’t.