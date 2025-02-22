Force out-Brumby the Brumbies 45-42.

It only took 5,060 days, but the Force have beaten the Brumbies, in Canberra 45-42 and this incredible result despite them receiving four, yes four, yellow cards during the match. Not only did the Force overcome being a player down for 40 minutes and at times with two off the field , but it is also the first win on the road for the Force in 16 away games. The result sees the Force sit atop the Aussie conference and second on the SRP ladder overall.

The Force got away to a cracking start, leading 21-0, before the Brumbies got their rhythm and went to the break at 28-14. Whatever coach Larkham said at half time worked a treat. The Brumbies started the second half with two quick tries and roared back into the contest. Leading until after the 70th minute, when the Force grew in stature after spending most of the half defending.

With 6 tries a piece, only the kicking of Ben Donaldson separated the sides at fulltime with the Force deservedly getting the points. A famous win and perhaps a season defining moment for the men from WA.

Full time: Force 45 – Brumbies 42.