The Ponies have lobbed the first grenade in the lead up to this Saturday’s match against the Horrortahs Waratahs and who can blame them. The Tahs are 0-13, dating back to 2018 against the Ponies. Not only that, but the Tahs are coming off a performance lambasted as ‘soft’ & ’embarrassing’ by their own coaches. Who can blame the Brumbies for feeling cocky.

But beware, pride cometh before the fall. Checkout the Ponies reddit offering here.