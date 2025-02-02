Brumbies and Waratahs Kick Off 2025 with Electrifying 36-36 Stalemate in Bowral

In what can only be described as a pre-season rugby blockbuster, the ACT Brumbies and NSW Waratahs delivered a heart-pounding 36-36 draw in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Bowral. This wasn’t your typical hit-and-giggle pre-season affair; it was a try-fest with all the drama of a season finale packed into 80 minutes of end-to-end chaos.

Try Time Extravaganza

The Brumbies showed they’re not here to muck about in 2025, with six different players getting their names on the scoreboard. Luke Reimer, Liam Bowron, Ollie Sapsford, Declan Meredith, Austin Anderson, and Ryan Lonergan all crossed for five-pointers, showcasing the squad’s depth and attacking flair. Meredith and Lonergan also took turns adding the extras with conversions, keeping the scoreboard ticking over.

But the Waratahs weren’t content to play supporting roles in this thriller. They matched the Brumbies try-for-try, proving that their attack has plenty of firepower heading into the new season. Both sides traded blows like heavyweight boxers, with neither willing to blink first.

Larkham’s Verdict

ACT Brumbies Head Coach Stephen Larkham was beaming with pride after the match, praising both the spectacle and his team’s progression.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere out there with about 4,000 people turning up,” Larkham said. “There was really good support for both teams, and it was a fantastic spectacle—36 points each. Conditions were perfect, and it was a great game of rugby that everyone can be very proud of.”

The veteran coach was particularly impressed with the Brumbies’ improvements compared to last year.

“Our set-piece was miles ahead of where it was last year. Defensively, we were also much better, especially in the contact area. And then our attack has definitely gone to a new level. There’s a lot to be happy about,” he added.

Young Guns Shine Bright

While the usual suspects performed admirably, it was also a showcase for some fresh faces from the Brumbies Academy. Jack Condon, Judah Saumaisue, and Eli Langi grabbed their opportunities with both hands, making significant contributions and showing that the future of ACT rugby is in good hands.

A Taste of Things to Come

If this trial match is any indication, the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season is going to be an absolute cracker. Both teams displayed attacking brilliance, defensive grit, and the kind of resilience that fans love to see. The only thing missing? A result. But if this draw is the appetizer, rugby fans are in for a feast this season.

Bring on Round 1.

