Highlanders and Salvation Army Unite to Support Southern Communities

In a commendable move, the Highlanders rugby club has partnered with The Salvation Army to bolster support for communities across Otago and Southland. This collaboration will see the iconic red shield emblem featured on the players' and training shorts throughout the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season. Additionally, match-day collections at Highlanders home games will provide fans with the opportunity to contribute to The Salvation Army's initiatives.

Beyond the field, the Highlanders will actively participate in three of The Salvation Army’s digital campaigns, including the renowned Red Shield Appeal, which raises essential funds for services aiding New Zealanders nationwide. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to community welfare, reflecting both organizations’ deep-rooted presence in the southern regions.

Tim Hamilton, The Salvation Army’s Director of Supporter Engagement & Fundraising, expressed enthusiasm about the alliance:

“We’re delighted to be working together. It’s a fantastic opportunity for two iconic brands to join forces and make a real, positive difference for Kiwis.”

Mike Kerr, Commercial Manager of the Highlanders, echoed this sentiment:

“We’re thrilled to strengthen our partnership with The Salvation Army after a few years working together to highlight and support their local initiatives. This collaboration enables The Highlanders to make a real impact and build deeper connections within our communities. It really is a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated and hardworking organisation.”

This partnership comes at a significant time for The Salvation Army in the Deep South. In June 2024, they inaugurated the Suzanne Lund Community Loft Apartments in Dunedin, converting a historic waterfront building into 30 social housing units—a pioneering project in New Zealand.

In the past year, The Salvation Army has assisted over 150,000 New Zealanders and their families, with numerous beneficiaries residing in the lower South Island. This collaboration with the Highlanders aims to extend that support, reinforcing the shared values of teamwork and community dedication inherent in both organizations.

As the 2025 season approaches, the Highlanders and The Salvation Army stand united in their mission to uplift and assist those in need, exemplifying the spirit of solidarity and service that defines the southern community.

Read more: https://thehighlanders.co.nz/news/highlanders-and-salvation-army-team-up-to-help-kiwis-in-need/