The Dropped Kick-Off 156 – The Wright Decision

Nick Wasiliev
DKO S7

The last team is left standing… and it’s the Brumbies again.

Nick W and Natho discuss the Super Rugby Pacific finals, the Reds season – and look ahead to a crunch match in Hamilton.

WARNING: There is no swearing in this podcast. I know. The f–k?

Die-hard Brumbies/Country Eagles fan now based in Sydney. Author, anthropologist, musician, second rower. Still trying to make sense of the 21st century. Dropped a debut novel last year...

