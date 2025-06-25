Sandgropers: We want one of you!

I know, you never thought you’d read those words, but should you:

Live in WA Support the Force Can read & write Want to be famous

Then do we have a gig for you!

If you meet the above criteria, not only are you part of a very, very, very small group of Westralians, but we’d love to have you write a match review of the Force & Lions match this Saturday for G&GR. All you need to do is email it to us & we’ll post in on the Worlds Biggest* rugby fan website (* that’s also called Green & Gold Rugby) and we’ll publish it on your behalf.

What have you got to lose! Just reach out via the ‘contact us’ email address at the bottom and register your interest and the rest is easy. It’s a chance to impress your family and friends, launch your media career or show those teachers who’s laughing now and prove those six years of fifth class has finally paid off.

And if you’ve never written or been published before? Don’t give it a second thought. By now you’ve all seen the stuff we publish on a Wednesday. So talent, spelling, structure and coherence is secondary to loving the game & just having a go.

If you’re up for the challenge, G&GR would love to hear from you soon.

Go the Wallabies.

Hoss.