Close Menu
Latest News
0 Shopping Cart
Daily News

Sandgropers: We want one of you!

HossBy No Comments
Hey Sandgropers, there is hope yet!'

I know, you never thought you’d read those words, but should you:

  1. Live in WA
  2. Support the Force
  3. Can read & write
  4. Want to be famous

Then do we have a gig for you!

If you meet the above criteria, not only are you part of a very, very, very small group of Westralians, but we’d love to have you write a match review of the Force & Lions match this Saturday for G&GR. All you need to do is email it to us & we’ll post in on the Worlds Biggest* rugby fan website (* that’s also called Green & Gold Rugby) and we’ll publish it on your behalf.

What have you got to lose! Just reach out via the ‘contact us’ email address at the bottom and register your interest and the rest is easy. It’s a chance to impress your family and friends, launch your media career or show those teachers who’s laughing now and prove those six years of fifth class has finally paid off.

And if you’ve never written or been published before? Don’t give it a second thought. By now you’ve all seen the stuff we publish on a Wednesday. So talent, spelling, structure and coherence is secondary to loving the game & just having a go.

If you’re up for the challenge, G&GR would love to hear from you soon.

Go the Wallabies.

Hoss.

We are a fan run website, we appreciate your support.

💬 Have you got a news article suggestion? Submit a story and have your say
👀 Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X.com
🎵 Listen to our Podcasts on Spotify and iTunes
🎥 Watch our Podcasts on YouTube


Share.

A Masters from the Uni of Life, majoring in BS. Call the Hunter Valley home and a passionate Wallabies, Tahs and then the also-rans of Oz rugby next. Yearn for the days when uppity Kiwis knew their place - losing in dying stages of Bledisloe's or as garbage collectors. Contact me for all things rugby at hoss@greenandgoldrugby.com.au

Related Posts