Reds break drought.

The Queensland Reds have broken their 12 year drought in Dunedin and have won 29-23 against the Highlanders.

Whilst scrappy at times, the Reds got their groove back in the second half, securing the bonus point win. And it was very much back on their scrum in the second half that gave the Reds real advantage, lead in particular by Alex Hodgman.

Two tries to Filipo Daugunu saw him spearhead the Reds attack, although Tom Lynagh had a night to forget with the boot. The win is even more important, given the Reds had several regular starters either on mandated RA rest breaks or injured.