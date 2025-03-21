More in store for Qld women’s comp.

From Qld Rugby Media Unit:

A new, expanded Challenge Cup for 14 women’s teams will sit beside the fabled StoreLocal Hospital Cup when Queensland Premier Rugby kicks off on March 29.

A broader capture of women’s clubs in south-east Queensland will fill a March-May position in the season calendar before a June 7 launch for a nine-round Premier Women’s competition.

The revised format is all aimed at better embracing the flourishing women’s game by appealing to those new to rugby as well as the aspirational high-performance end.

The StoreLocal Challenge Cup will welcome Brisbane Irish, Bond Pirates, Gold Coast Eagles and Redlands Combined as new clubs while allowing Wests and Sunnybank to field two teams apiece. Brothers, Easts, University of Queensland, Norths, Souths and Bond University will also feature.