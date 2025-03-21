Close Menu
Isaac Kailea re-signs with RA.

Waratah prop Isaac Kailea has signed a 2 year extension through to the end of 2027. Good news for the Tahs & RA and adding to our prop stocks.

Kailea, 24, was capped eight times for Australia in 2024 after making his Test debut against Wales in Sydney last July, thus becoming Wallaby No. 975.

Standing at an imposing 190cm and weighing in at 129kg, Kailea switched to loosehead prop from the backrow in 2018 and made an immediate impact, debuting for the Melbourne Rebels against the Reds less than three years later.

