Wallabies squad named

St Joe has named his Wallaby squad to face Fiji in Newcastle on 6 July and one could reasonably assume, barring injuries, this will form the nucleus of the squad that will go on to win the Lions series 2-1.

This from rugby.com.au

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has confirmed a 36-player squad for the Test against Fiji on 6 July.

The one-off match in Newcastle will be the last opportunity for players to impress before the British & Irish Lions squad is announced.

Western Force back-rower Nick Champion de Crespigny has been selected for his first Wallabies squad after an excellent debut Super Rugby season.

The 28-year-old returned to Australia after several years in the Top 14 with Castres following his long stint with Sydney University.

Brumbies flyer Corey Toole is the other uncapped player in the squad.

Toole is coming off his best season in Super Rugby, scoring 11 tries in 16 games for the ACT side.

Former Wallabies captains Dave Porecki and Will Skelton have also earned call-ups.

Porecki is named for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup while Skelton is the lone overseas player named in the squad

Force lock Darcy Swain has also been recalled but will stay in Perth to feature for the club’s tour match against the Lions on 28 June.

Swain, de Crespigny, Dylan Pietsch, Tom Robertson and Nic White will remain in WA before linking up with the team in Newcastle.

“Selection is always tight, and there’ll be players who are excited and those who are disappointed. As coaches there was a lot of healthy, robust discussion and we think we’ve selected a group that will work hard and connect well as a squad,” Schmidt said in a statement.

“There’s some continuity from last year, plus a few new or returning players, who have forced their way into the mix through strong performances in Super Rugby Pacific.

“This squad’s immediate focus is Fiji, and we will need to hit the ground running having not been together since early January.”

Tane Edmed, David Feliuai, Darby Lancaster, Ryan Lonergan, Isaac Kailea, Matt Philip and Rory Scott will join the Wallabies squad as wider training cover for those players set to feature for the Force.

Wallabies squad (Wallaby number, first Australian Rugby club, Super Rugby Pacific club, Test caps)

Go you good things.

Forwards (20)

Allan Alaalatoa (#896, West Harbour Juniors, ACT Brumbies, 80)

Angus Bell (#940, Hunters Hill Rugby Club, NSW Waratahs, 35)

Nick Champion De Crespigny (uncapped, Canberra Grammar School, Western Force, 0)*

Matt Faessler (#969, USQ Saints, Queensland Reds, 14)

Nick Frost (#953, Hornsby Lions, ACT Brumbies, 25)

Langi Gleeson (#960, Harbord Harlequins, NSW Waratahs, 14)

Tom Hooper (#964, Bathurst Bulldogs, ACT Brumbies, 10)

Fraser McReight (#937, Albany Creek Brumbies, Queensland Reds, 25)

Zane Nonggorr (#966, Gold Coast Eagles, Queensland Reds, 10)

Billy Pollard (#958, Lindfield Junior Rugby Club, 6)

David Porecki (#952, Seaforth Raiders, NSW Waratahs, 19)

Tom Robertson (#898, Dubbo Kangaroos, Western Force, 31)*

Will Skelton (#883, Wentworthville Magpies, 32)

James Slipper (#843, Bond Pirates, ACT Brumbies, 143)

Darcy Swain (#941, JCU Mariners, Western Force, 17)*

Carlo Tizzano (#982, University of Western Australia, Western Force 5)

Taniela Tupou (#917, Brothers Rugby (Brisbane), NSW Waratahs, 58)

Rob Valetini (#929, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club, ACT Brumbies, 52)

Jeremy Williams (#973, Wahroonga Tigers, Western Force, 10)

Harry Wilson (#933, Gunnedah Red Devils, Queensland Reds, 22)

Backs (16)

Filipo Daugunu (#931, Wests Rugby Club (Brisbane), Queensland Reds, 11)

Ben Donaldson (#962, Clovelly Eagles, Western Force, 16)

Jake Gordon (#925, Canterbury Juniors, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Len Ikitau (#944, Tuggeranong Vikings, ACT Brumbies, 39)

Max Jorgensen (#984, Balmain Wolves, NSW Waratahs, 7)

Andrew Kellaway (#943, Hunters Hill Rugby Club, NSW Waratahs, 39)

Noah Lolesio (#934, Tuggeranong Vikings, ACT Brumbies, 29)

Tom Lynagh (#977, University of Queensland, Queensland Reds, 3)

Tate McDermott (#936, Flinders Rugby Club, Queensland Reds, 41)

Hunter Paisami (#932, Harlequin Junior Rugby Club, Queensland Reds, 31)

Dylan Pietsch (#978, Leeton Phantoms, Western Force, 5)*

Harry Potter (#989, Moorabbin Rams, Western Force, 2)

Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii (#988, The Kings School, NSW Waratahs, 4)

Corey Toole (uncapped, Wagga Waratahs, ACT Brumbies, 0)

Nic White (#875, Maitland Blacks, Western Force, 71)*

Tom Wright (#939, Clovelly Eagles, ACT Brumbies, 37)

*indicates player will remain in Perth to prepare for the Western Force fixture against the British & Irish Lions on Saturday June 28 before joining the squad in Newcastle.

Unavailable for selection due to injury

Charlie Cale

Massimo De Lutiis

Liam Wright

Wider training squad members while select players above remain in Perth

Tane Edmed

David Feliuai

Darby Lancaster

Ryan Lonergan

Isaac Kailea

Matt Philip

Rory Scott