Club captain Jeremy Williams re-commits to Western Force with new deal

Force thanks Tahs for Williams. This from: https://westernforce.rugby/news/williams-resigns-force-captain-rugby-202525

The Western Force are thrilled to announce Club captain Jeremy Williams has re-signed for a further two years with the Super Rugby Pacific outfit and Rugby Australia.

The 198cm lock had a breakout year in 2024, making his international debut in the Wallabies first match of the season against Wales, going on to feature in 10 out of the 13 Tests – remarkably starting on seven occasions.

Prior to the 2023 season, Williams moved from the NSW Waratahs to Perth to join the Force where he excelled as one of Super Rugby Pacific’s top three for lineouts performers while he was also won the Club’s Force Man award.

The Wahroonga Tigers junior was named Force captain for the 2024 Super Rugby season where he enjoyed significant growth both on and off the field leading to his maiden Wallabies call-up and debut against Wales in July.

A hard-working, no-nonsense second rower, Williams has a strong set-piece and showed his athleticism when he tip-toed down the sideline to score during the Wallabies’ memorable win over England in London last November.

On his decision to re-sign, Williams said he never wanted to go anywhere else and was excited about what’s building at the Force.

“I’m really pleased to be able to re-commit my future to the Western Force and Australian Rugby,” Williams said.

“First of all, I’ve loved my time here in Perth. We have a great playing group. We have a great coaching staff and it’s a great organization. I love the way we’re headed.

“I think the connections I’ve made here have been really good. I can really see we’re building something special and I just want to be a part of it.

“I’ve had a great 24 months since I came over here, so I want to give back to the Force and repay the club’s faith in me.

“I couldn’t think of any better place to be than here with the boys, the coaching staff and the organisation. I didn’t want to go anywhere else.”

Sydney-born Williams added that he was loving the Force family culture within the group and believed that would pay off on-field.

“When you come over to the Force, there’s some local boys, but there’s also a lot of boys who come from interstate, so culture is really important,” Williams said.

“It’s awesome to have a group who act like your family over here. They’re the people who you spend the most time with, so it’s great to have those connections off field which only benefits us on field.”

Force head coach Simon Cron said the Club was thrilled to have Williams re-commit to the program and hailed what he brings to the squad.

“It’s awesome that Jeremy has chosen Perth as his home and the Western Force as his Super Rugby team,” Cron said.

“He is an amazing leader, a great human and a massive part of our environment. The coaching staff, management and players love him being here, so we’re thrilled to have him re-sign and continue to bring his enthusiasm and drive to the program.

“It’s been really exciting to watch his progression and to see him wearing the gold jersey. Our job now is to help him to continue his journey and be the best he can be.

“We’re definitely looking forward to him leading our team again.”

Wallaby number 973, Williams’ re-commitment to Australian Rugby comes on the dawn of major events on home soil with this year’s British & Irish Lions Series and a Rugby World Cup in 2027.

Rugby Australia Director of High-Performance Peter Horne said: “Jeremy’s re-commitment is a positive for supporters of the Western Force and Australian Rugby.

“He’s a great young player at the start of his international career and a strong ambassador for our game off the field. We’re looking forward to watching him continue to grow and work hard in the Australian system.”

Jeremy Willams

Position: Lock

Height: 198cm

Weight: 113kg

Born: 2 December, 2000

Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Test debut: 2024 v Wales in Sydney

Wallaby number: 973

Test caps: 10

Super Rugby debut: 2021 v Queensland Reds in Brisbane (playing for the NSW Waratahs)

Super Rugby caps: 39 – 23 (Western Force); 16 (NSW Waratahs)

Junior Club: Wahroonga Tigers