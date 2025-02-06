A weekend on the Coffs Coast – where do you sign? This from https://nsw.rugby/news/tickets-now-on-sale-for-the-coffs-coast-festival-of-rugby-202524

Rugby fans, get ready for an unforgettable weekend of world-class rugby and community celebration as tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated Coffs Coast Festival of Rugby, running from April 3rd–6th, 2025. With an exciting lineup of international, regional, and community rugby action, this festival will showcase the very best of the game while raising funds for the NSW Positive Rugby Foundation’s Rugby For Good programs.

Headlining the festival is the thrilling Japan U23 vs. Australian Barbarians exhibition match at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Saturday, April 5th, but that’s just the beginning. The festival will also feature two prestigious corporate events—the Corporate Golf Day at Bonville International Golf Course and the Coffs Coast Festival of Rugby Charity Fundraising Luncheon at C.ex Coffs, both offering exclusive networking opportunities with rugby legends and corporate leaders.

Festival Highlights

World-Class Rugby Action

Before the highly anticipated international exhibition match, fans will be treated to a pair of exciting curtain-raiser fixtures:

Local Derby – Coffs Harbour Marlins vs. Coffs Harbour Snappers One of the fiercest rivalries in Mid North Coast Rugby will take centre stage, as the Marlins and Snappers battle it out in a hard-hitting First Grade showdown. Expect a passionate contest between two proud clubs, determined to claim bragging rights in front of a packed stadium.

In a showcase of top-tier women's rugby, the Hunter Wildfires Women will take on a Northern NSW Invitational Barbarians team made up of the best female players from the Mid North Coast, Far North Coast, Central North, and New England regions. This match promises to be a thrilling contest of skill, speed, and physicality.

A Celebration of Community Rugby

The festival isn’t just about elite rugby—it’s about celebrating the grassroots heart of the game. Running alongside the main events are two major community tournaments:

Coffs Coast Rugby Challenge – A junior and Golden Oldies tournament that brings together young stars of the future and seasoned veterans for a fun, inclusive, and spirited rugby experience.

Mid North Coast Rugby Union Super Round – The opening weekend of the Mid North Coast Rugby competition will see Northern and Southern teams converge on Coffs Harbour for a massive day of rugby, featuring over 2,000 players across multiple divisions.

NSW Rugby Union CEO, Peter Murphy, expressed his excitement for the festival and its impact on both the game and the community:

“The Coffs Coast Festival of Rugby is a true celebration of the game at all levels, from grassroots to the international stage. It’s an incredible opportunity to showcase top-tier rugby talent while also reinforcing the values of inclusivity and community connection that make our sport so special. With thousands of players, fans, and families coming together, this festival will be a major highlight on the rugby calendar and a fantastic way to support our Rugby For Good programs, which continue to make a real difference in communities across NSW.”

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for the International Exhibition match, the Corporate Golf Day, and the Charity Fundraising Luncheon are available now. Secure your spot today and be part of this spectacular Festival of Rugby!

📅 Event Details & Ticket Information: 🎟 Japan A vs. Australian Barbarians – April 5th at C.ex Coffs International Stadium – [Purchase Tickets] ⛳ Corporate Golf Day – April 3rd at Bonville International Golf Course – [Register Here] 🍽 Charity Fundraising Luncheon – April 4th at Coffs Harbour – [Book Your Table Here]

Don’t miss this chance to experience elite international rugby, fierce local rivalries, and the best grassroots competition all in one place. Be part of the action and support Rugby For Good in delivering life-changing programs across NSW!

For further information on any of the events please contact joey.dedassel@nsw.rugby