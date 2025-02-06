Reds Name First Trial Team for Super Rugby Women’s Lift-off

This from https://reds.rugby/news/reds-name-first-trial-team-for-super-rugby-womens-liftoff-202526

The Queensland Reds have named their first women’s team of 2025 after sharpening up with two training hitouts against teenage men’s teams.

The Reds face the ACT Brumbies at 11am (Qld time) at Ballymore Stadium on Saturday in the first of three trials before the kick-off to the Super Rugby Women’s season.

Just $20 Gets You A Seat At 3 Reds’ Super Rugby Women’s Matches

It’s an exciting next stage for a motivated group which has been training, rehearsing and organising structures since the first pre-season training squad assembly in October.

Head coach Andrew Fraser is opening the trials with a strong line-up with seven Wallaroos in the starting XV and four more on the extended bench for Saturday.

Wallaroos forward recruits Eva Karpani and Tiarah Minns will start in a remodelled pack as will Cristo Taufua, the former Black Ferns prop.

Playmakers Carys Dallinger and Nat Wright will launch a backline that includes 17-year-old dynamo Shalom Sauaso at inside centre. Sauaso was strong-running hit in 2024 even while still at Ipswich State High completing her Year 12 studies.

The trial will also mark the upbeat return of Wallaroos winger Ivania Wong after her diligent rehabilitation. Her 38th game for the Reds in Tonga last July made her the all-time leading cap-winner for Queensland, a feat achieved in an unbroken streak.

The unfortunate spin-off was being carried from the field with an ankle injury which she has repaired to now be at full intensity for 2025.

Experienced Wallaroos fullback Lori Cramer this week returned from her English season with Exeter and will play off the extended bench.

“The starting team is a reflection of the strength of our squad. We have players across the bench deserving of starting chances too and they will have their opportunities to impress,” Fraser said. “Someone like No.8 Zoe Hanna demanded a place in the starting team because of her diligent prep.

“This is a really exciting opportunity to play at home in front of family and friends because we want to keep building our fan base for the games we play at Ballymore during the Super Rugby Women’s season.”

Fraser said the hitouts against a Reds Academy group and the Brisbane Grammar First XV over the past week had a purpose.

“We wanted to raise the intensity and physicality a level and playing against these two young men’s teams did that,” Fraser said.

“We had (referee) Jess Ling in the middle for the session against Brisbane Grammar to manage the velocity of contacts. Both sides benefitted I believe.”

Wallaroos hooker Tiarna Molloy enjoyed the variety to training and the Brisbane Grammar opposition on Tuesday night.

“You never quite know what the level of physicality is going to be in sessions like that. When the boys put a few shoulders into contacts, I said ‘Right, it’s on’ so we responded at the same level,” Molloy said with a smile.

“It was a positive session and all the girls are really looking forward to playing the Brumbies.”

QUEENSLAND REDS v ACT BRUMBIES

Super Rugby Women’s Trial

Saturday, 11am (AEST)

Ballymore Stadium

REDS

1 Cristo Taufua

2 Tiarna Molloy

3 Eva Karpani

4 Tiarah Minns

5 Vineta Teutau

6 Jemma Bemrose

7 Carola Kreis

8 Zoe Hanna

9 Nat Wright

10 Carys Dallinger

11 Ivania Wong

12 Shalom Sauaso

13 Mel Wilks

14 Caitlin Urwin

15 Faythe Manera

Reserves: Sky-Yvette Faimalie, Zophronia Setu, Jiowana Sauto, Deni Ross, Dillyn Blackburn, Maraea Tupai, Sarah Riordan, Sarah Dougherty, Ariana Hira, Piper Flynn, Lori Cramer, Michelle Curry