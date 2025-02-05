Thursday’s Rugby News – we are back baby

Welcome back everyone for another year of G&GR. I’m going to try and keep it positive this year, personally I think Super Rugby will be the most competitive in many years. Let’s dig in shall we.

Rebels Squad, where are they now?

With the unfortunate demise of the Rebels, I thought I would give a quick update on where they all ended up. While I have no sympathy for the club I do have feel for the players and coaches who have had to move families to new places of employment.

Australian Exiles

I have always maintained that the reason Australia doesn’t have at least five Super teams is economic not talent. Here’s quick team, including those on the bench, of Australian born or grown players who ply their trade for other countries of in other leagues.

1 Finlay Bealham (Ireland)

2 Tolu Latu (Plays in France)

3 Moses Alo Emile (Racing 92) (French Qualified)

4 Emmanuel Meafou (France)

5 Harry Hocking (Japan) Japan Qualified at the end of the year)

6 Pete Samu (Plays in France)

7 Liam Gill (Plays in Japan)

8 Jack Dempsey (Scotland)

9 Joe Powell (France)

10 Isaac Lucas (Japan) Qualifies at the end of the year

11 Monty Ioane (Italy)

12 Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland

13 Izaia Perese (England)

14 Mack Hansen (Ireland)

15 Jack Maddocks (France)

16 Codie Taylor (New Zealand)

17 Tyrell Lomax (New Zealand)

18 Tamiti Williams (New Zealand)

19 Isaac Rodda (France)

20 Ben Gunter (Japan) Japan Qualified

21 Reece Hodge (France)

22 Will Harrison (Japan)

23 Byron Ralston (Ireland)

Rayburn Shield

The Rayburn Shield is an unofficial rugby trophy dating back to the birth of international rugby. It is put up in a one game contest for every game played by the holder. The current holders, France, will play for it against England in La Crunch this weekend. Link Here

A bad bet to lose

Losing 43-0 to France on Friday night was a dismal start to Wales’ 2025 Six Nations campaign. But while that crushing defeat in Paris may have proved difficult to watch for many fans, it meant an even bigger challenge for one Welsh supporter in particular.

Rhodri Williams has vowed to run a mile for every point Wales lose by during the current tournament. “I think I might have my work cut out for me and could end up a very fit man at the end of this,” said the 33-year-old, whose family hail from Cardiff.

Rhodri explained how Warren Gatland’s side’s recent repeated losses – 12 in a row prior to last week’s Gallic thrashing – came to prove an unlikely inspiration. “Wales’ results haven’t been the best of late and I’ve also lacked the motivation to go running, what with all the bad weather we’ve been having,” he said. “So I thought, ‘Why not combine the two things and share some of that pain’? If Wales lose by 10 points I’ll run 10 miles, and if they lose by 26 I’ll be running a marathon – simple, really.”

Although, he added there was nothing simple about having to cover 43 miles – practically an ultramarathon – as a result of the Stade de France defeat Nevertheless, being no stranger to endurance racing, he managed to get it all done in one go.

“Yeah, it was very tough though, setting out at 06.30GMT on Sunday and not getting back home until about 17:00GMT,” said Rhodri, who has taken part in previous UK Ironman competitions. “But if Wales lose again by that amount I might have to consider staggering it over a couple of days. I just have to make sure I complete the distance before the next fixture rolls around.”

However, the Bristol-based video content producer is counting on the Wales team to spare his blisters when they take on Italy this Saturday. “With any luck they’ll win and I won’t have to run at all, but if they don’t then I hope the damage will be limited to about 10 points.”

Rhodri said he has been taken aback by how much attention and support his efforts have attracted online – the initial Instagram post announcing his plans has been liked almost 25,000 times so far.

