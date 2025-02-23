Welsh Rugby: Heartbeat Found!

Wales 18. Ireland 27

Just as the last rights for Welsh rugby seemed near, a heartbeat has been found at Principality Stadium against the Irish.

In a pulsating match Ireland got the result and in doing so the Triple Crown (beating the three home nations) and march on to their Grand Slam aspirations. But it must be said that the Welsh rediscovered some zip, some grunt and their rugby soul.

In a free flowing affair the Welsh dominated set piece in the first half with four scrum penalties against the much vaunted Irish pack and indeed snuck a try right on halftime to go in 13-1o in front. And also with news that Garry Ringrose yellow card would be upgraded to red.

Wales took advantage of the one player advantage and scored a scintillating try to a flying Tom Rogers, to stretch the lead to 18-10. Ireland would hit back with a terrific try of its own from a special James Lowe tap down and multiple penalties to reclaim the lead and take it to 24-18. On the 73 minute mark the Welsh appeared to have scored a cracking try on the right wing, with an on field ‘try’ awarded, pending confirmation of touch. Somehow the TMO found reason to deny the try, when replays only reconfirmed a Welsh try was scored. Much to the amazement of the neutral commentators, viewers and home fans alike.

Try as they might, Wales could not bridge the gap and another Irish penalty saw the final result 27-18.

Whilst a loss will be recorded in the scorebooks, the match could well be the turning point in the rugby fortunes of the Welsh Dragons. Finally, they have awoken.