The first Test gets ever closer, as the Lions exorcise their Canberra demons with a 36-24 win over a determined ACT Brumbies side.

Natho and Nick W chew the fat in their usual instant reaction – plus also discuss the upcoming AUNZ fixture.

WARNING: naughty words, casual workplace abuse and questionable audio recorded in a car.

