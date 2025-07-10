Friday’s Rugby News.

Greetings one and greetings all. It’s Friday again and what a rugby Friday it is. Games everywhere, squad announcements and more. So strap yourself in and press ‘go’.

First up we ponder rugby shenanigans in: ‘Rope-a-dope hope?’ . Pause for a moment of deep reflection with: ‘The Sounds of Silence’. Await the release of the Wallabies squad in: ‘Here Kitty-Kitty’. Travel to Adelaide for something other than serial killings with: ‘The ANZAT spirits’. Drop in on camp Wallaroo for: ‘Mt Mordor Awaits’. Preview the second AB test in: ‘Over the rainbow?’. Tackle a growing problem in rugby with: ‘Anti Zammitism’.

‘Buggered if I know Hossy’.

Rope-a-dope hope?

I find myself a tad wonderous folks, some might even say ‘ponderous at the Ponderosa’ (good one Hoss, thanks other me). Did St Joe pull a rope-a-dope in Newcastle? Has he left a selection card or two up his sleeve? For sure and certain I reckon he instructed the players not to use certain moves or calls in the match against the Fijians, that much I am confident of. But just how much better can they be? Because on what was shown last week, they need to get a whole lot better and fast.

Equally, Lions king Andy ‘Mufasa” Farrell may also have been keeping his powder dry on tactics and combos? The Lions roared out of the gates when they landed, racking up 50+ points against Australia’s two weakest sides, before a stiffer examination against Australia’s most successful side of the past 11 years, the Waratahs, before accounting for the Brumbies on Wednesday. For the fact-based statisticians out there, yes, the Tahs have been the most successful side so far this tour against the Lions, thought you’d like to know.

Many consider the starting XV against the Ponies to be the Lions starting test side and while they showed that in glimpses, they hardly put on an emphatic performance.

That all aside, just who’s been tanking and with whom, remains to be seen. As an Aussie fan, let’s hope our rope-a-dope has been better than there rope-a-dope.

Hey you, make some noise – now!

The Sound of Silence.

Come on Gaggers, get ready to make some noise & let’s go absolutely American for…………………….

You know, apart from Coinsland, I’ve always found rugby union crowds to be fairly knowledgeable and understanding about the rhythm and flow of a rugby match. You could say the crowds are rugby educated. They know there’ll be times their team is under some sustained pressure and usually as that pressure rises, the chant of the fan softens somewhat, as anxiety and pending doom take hold. Equally, there’s the rising exhilaration and roar when your team is on attack and there’s a chance to score. A sweeping ecstasy washes over the faithful and the feeling of euphoria and triumph translates to a roar. Souls are replenished, hope is restored and balance returned to the crowd overall

But not no more Gaggers. For it appears what we all needed, even if we didn’t realise it were so, was someone constantly telling us how we feel and exactly when we should be feeling it. Enter stage right ‘the ground announcer’. Come on Gaggers, ‘get ready to make some noise’: which is confusing in and of itself. Am I ‘getting ready to make some noise’ by clearing my throat and humming a ‘concert C’ in anticipation. Or am I actually required to make a noise, which is in direct violation of the instruction of getting ready to make some noise to begin with?

It would seem that silence borne by fluctuations or anxiety around your teams fortunes, or any silence at all for that matter, is now a complete anathema to the packaging of rugby as ‘entertainment’. Ball goes into touch? No problem blast some ACCA-DACCA into the stands. A knock-on in your own 22, a bit of ABBA’s Dancing Queen should fix that. Your team playing like a busted arse and your sitting there with the a rancid dose of the deja vu’s? Never mind the announcer will fix your blues: come on Newcastle let us hear you: when I say Go, you say Wallabies: let the Wallabies hear you

But in another Friday Rugby News exclusive idea, why doesn’t the ground announcer work for the fans instead? Maybe the announcer should instead talk to the players and match officials on our behalf: come on Noah, set the attack, or: FFS someone tackle him, maybe: you call that a kick for touch you dickhead?: or wake up you French moron, he was offside‘. Imagine the music choices we could also instruct them to play:

Dropped ball or injured player – ‘Another one bites the dust’: Queen

Poor ref decision, or constant AB infringing – ‘I’m an asshole’: Dennis Leary

Sub-standard team showing – ‘We’re not gonna take it’ – Twisted Sister

LGBTQ+ player facing off against Israel Falou – ‘God save the queen’: BBC Choir

NZ national anthem ‘Slice of Heaven’: Dave Dobbins

The applications are endless and would add bang for our bucks spent on attendance, merchandise, food, programs, transport, accommodation & support of our team. Wouldn’t that be a nice change as opposed to being told what to feel, when to feel it and how and when we shall express it.

Or maybe silence in certain instances, does capture the state of the game and the mood of the masses, better than some college graduate in communication studies, barking instructions to a crowd. Just a thought.

Scary Lion? Not so much.

Here Kitty-Kitty.

The Wallaby squad to face the Lions will be announced this afternoon Australian NSW time. Who is in and who missed out, you’ll find out here when the squad news drops.

‘Mr Waugh, 1985 is on the phone and want their clothing back’

The ANZAT spirits.

Adelaide Oval. Saturday 12th July 7.30pm (8.00pm AEST kick off). Live on STAN.

What do you call a Barbarians team when it’s not a Barbarians team? Why the ANZAT’s of course. And it seems the Australian & New Zealand Barbarians have embraced this strange marriage of sheep fornicator with Aussie rugby player by also embracing traditional Baa-baa customs of a drink or six during the week.

The team gathered in Adelaide over the weekend and have set about their work establishing connections and plotting the downfall of the, so far, all conquering Lions. Both sides have now been announced, with the Lions changing the starting XV completely and the ANZAT’s picking a rather useful loosie trio of Frizzell, Samu & Hoskins, to go up against Earl, Morgan & Pollock.

Both sides have limited preparation for this one. The lions will have had only one captains run prior to the actual match. Whilst ANZATs have been in camp a week, they come from a few far-flung rugby outposts. Maybe it’s the rugby romantic in me, but I can see this side really pushing the Lions to the brink. Just how might I feel cheering a Kiwi on of it means the invitational side causes the tour upset and gets a win? I am actually really ok with that. Oh and look who’s on the Lions bench.

Fearless Prediction: ANZAT’s by 1. Give em’ hell.

ANZAT (1-15): 1. Aidan Ross 2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa 3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen 4. Angus Blyth 5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (cc) 6. Shannon Frizell 7. Pete Samu 8. Hoskins Sotutu 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Tane Edmed 11. Marika Koroibete 12. David Havili (cc) 13. Ngani Laumape 14. AJ Lam 15. Shaun Stevenson Replacements 16. Kurt Eklund 17. Joshua Fusitu’a 18. George Dyer 19. Matt Philip 20. Joe Brial 21. Kalani Thomas 22. Harry McLaughlin-Phillips 23. Jock Campbell

Head Coach: Les Kiss Assistant Coaches: Ian Foster, Simon Cron, Zane Hilton

British and Irish Lions (15-1): 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Ben White, 8 Ben Earl, 7 Jac Morgan, 6 Henry Pollock, 5 Tadhg Beirne (c), 4 James Ryan, 3 Will Stuart, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Scott Cummings, 20 Josh van der Flier, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Owen Farrell

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR) Assistant Referee 1: Nika Amashukeli (GRU) Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR) TMO: Eric Gauzins (FFR) FPRO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

Mt Mordor awaits.

Black Ferns v Wallaroos. Saturday 12th July 2.00pm AEST on STAN.

Another weekend, another test match, this time involving our very own Golden girls against the hairy toed hobbits, the Black Ferns in the shadows of Mordor. Coach Jo Yapp had included a few fresh faces in the matchday XXIII, with a debut to 17 year old Waiaria ‘Baba’ Ellis and the return of some injured stars as well.

rugby.com.au reports: ‘Ellis has been included on the wing as the Wallaroos look to snap a 28-game winning streak by the hosts, with Australia losing their most recent encounter 38-12.

At 17 years and 305 days, Ellis falls short of the previous record set last year by Wallaroos teammate Caitlyn Halse (17 years and 242 days), and joins 18-year-old Ruby Anderson in a trio of teens to have debuted in the last 12 months under coach Jo Yapp.‘

Lock Annabelle Codey will play her first Test match in 631 days – coincidently at the same venue she played her last – after being included on the bench while backrower Piper Duck is in line for her first Test since July last year.

Halfback Samantha Wood (back) and prop Lydia Kavoa (calf) are also on the bench after returning from injury through the Australia A side.

I would list the team, but some tosser journo at RA insists on showing their names, clubs, caps, star sign and favourite song every time he prints the team list.

Fearless prediction: Our time will come, but not yet. Black Ferns by 27.

Bloody French.

Over the rainbow?

NZ v France. Saturday 12th July 4.30pm AEST on STAN.

New Zealand (15-1): Will Jordan; Rieko Ioane, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Christian Lio-Willie, Ardie Savea (capt), Tupou Vaa’i; Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu; Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Samipeni Finau, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Cortez Ratima, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Damian McKenzie.

France: TBA

Referee: Christophe Ridley (FFR) Assistant Referee 1: Nic Berry (RA) Assistant Referee 2: Takehito Namekawa (JRFU) TMO: Brett Cronan (RA) FPRO: Damon Murphy (RA)

‘Thanks Hoss’ Reece Lees-Zammit

Anti Zammitism

A moment if you will. G&GR wants to reaffirm our position on a very troubling trend and in doing so, we find ourselves aligning with President Albo, on the serious issue of anti-Zammitism in rugby union.

As Emperor of G&GR I acknowledge that Reece Lees-Zammit is an easy target. He’s Welsh. He’s a winger. And he’s swapped codes to join the NFL. That’s a holy trinity of material to work with right there. But I ask you to resist the temptation to mock him based on his sporting beliefs and rise above. Sure he may prefer sheep in the boudoir and perfumed hair gel products, while prancing about in tights and pads, wearing a helmet to stop his hair from getting messy during his 6 minutes on the field. But he’s still a person too.

I commit to thee, that G&GR shall remain a safe space for all who play & follow our great game and anti-Zammitism will mostly not be tolerated.

Thank you.

Love my rugby

But wait, there’s more.

Fiji v Scotland HFC Bank Stadium, Suva Saturday, 12 July. 12.50pm AEST on STAN

South Africa v Italy. Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha Sunday 13 July. 1.00am AEST on STAN

Argentina v England Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan Sunday 13 July, 5.30am AEST on STAN

Japan also hosts Wales, but no TV coverage is available in Oz.

You heard it here first eventually!’

Friday’s Goss’ with Hoss.

Life lessons.

The Australian U20’s side has missed out on the semis of the WC being pipped by the Poms who kicked an 80th minute penalty to take the win 36-33. With 27 penalties in the match and coming from 19 points down, the loss will be particularly hard to digest for the side and coach Chris Whitaker. The side will now play for the 5th-8th finishing spots.

The Tavatavanawai tipple tip

The new drinking game, every time a Kiwi commentator says Tavatavanawai you have to tip your favourite tipple down the hole. Best have a full bottle handy. Those Sky NZ boys love nothing better than wrapping their tongues around ‘Tavatavanawai’.

Goodbye Ruby Tui day?

stuff.com.au reports Black Ferns legend Ruby Tui has been called in for one last RWC audition thius weekend against our Wallaroos. The 32yo has been added to the bench in her last chance to push for inclusion in the RWC squad.

Hello, is it me you’re looking for?

That’s what JOC4.0 is asking in planetrugby.com. Guess we’ll find out soon.

Frenemies.

Great to see friendships and some classic Aussie piss-taking in the ANZAT team. At least according Ian Foster on stuff.co.nz anyway.

Still need more rugby?

Fiji v Scotland HFC Bank Stadium, Suva Saturday, 12 July. 12.50pm AEST on STAN

South Africa v Italy. Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha Sunday 13 July. 1.00am AEST on STAN

Argentina v England Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario, San Juan Sunday 13 July, 5.30am AEST on STA

Japan also hosts Wales, but no TV coverage is available in Oz.

Until next week, enjoy the rugby

Hoss – out.