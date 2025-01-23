Western Force 2025 Tickets Now on Sale!

Tickets for the Western Force’s 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season are officially on sale, offering fans the chance to experience the excitement live at HBF Park.

Home Game Highlights:

Round 1: The season kicks off on Saturday, February 15, against Moana Pasifika.

Round 3: A thrilling match against the Queensland Reds on Saturday, March 1.

Round 6: A Sunday afternoon showdown with the Fijian Drua on Sunday, March 23.

Round 8: A clash with the Highlanders on Saturday, April 5.

Round 10: The Hurricanes visit on Saturday, April 19.

Round 13: The ACT Brumbies arrive on Saturday, May 10.

The ACT Brumbies arrive on . Round 15: The final home game against the NSW Waratahs on Saturday, May 24.

Six Saturday twilight games and a Sunday afternoon fixture offer a great opportunity for families and supporters of all ages to enjoy the action.

Membership Deals:

Family Memberships: Two adults and two children can attend all seven home games for $340—less than $12.50 per person per game.

Two adults and two children can attend all seven home games for $340—less than $12.50 per person per game. Junior Force Memberships: A free membership is available for children under 15 with any paying adult member.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, with fans encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of the excitement as the Western Force celebrates its 20th season. HBF Park is set to be a fortress in 2025.

Read more: https://westernforce.rugby/news/tickets-on-sale-2025-super-rugby-pacific-force-2025123