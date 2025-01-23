Waratahs Under 20s Ready to Tackle NSW Pasifika

The NSW Waratahs Under 20s are set to face NSW Pasifika Under 20s this Saturday at Eric Tweedale Stadium in Granville, kicking off a rugby-packed triple-header.

Waratahs

Head Coach Shannon Fraser has named a 25-man squad, featuring three players who’ve been mixing it up with the senior squad during pre-season: lock and captain Eamon Doyle, scrumhalf Hwi Sharples, and flyhalf Joey Fowler.

The day’s lineup includes:

1:00 PM: NSW Waratahs Under 20s vs. NSW Pasifika Under 20s

NSW Waratahs Under 20s vs. NSW Pasifika Under 20s 4:00 PM: NSW Waratahs vs. NSW Pasifika

NSW Waratahs vs. NSW Pasifika 6:00 PM: NSW Waratahs Women vs. NSW Pasifika Women

Fraser is keen to see his young guns in action, stating, “This is a great opportunity for our players to showcase their skills and stake a claim for higher honours.”

With a blend of emerging talent and seasoned campaigners, the Waratahs Under 20s are poised to deliver an exciting brand of rugby. Fans can expect a showcase of flair and physicality as these young athletes take the field.

The triple-header promises a festival of rugby, celebrating the depth and diversity of talent within the NSW rugby community. Supporters are encouraged to attend and witness the future stars of the game in action.

Read more: https://waratahs.rugby/news/strong-nsw-waratahs-under-20s-team-named-for-nsw-pasifica-clasg-2025123