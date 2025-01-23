Highlanders Announce ‘Kids Go Free’ Initiative for 2025 Season, Thanks to Delivereasy

The Highlanders Rugby Club is excited to bring back the popular “Kids Free” program for the 2025 season, made possible through their partnership with Delivereasy.

This initiative allows children under 13 to attend Highlanders home games at Forsyth Barr Stadium for free when accompanied by a paying adult.

Amanda Gould, Highlanders Marketing Manager, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We’re excited to bring this initiative back and make rugby more accessible for our young fans and families.”

Tim Robinson, Delivereasy Co-Founder, added, “Big cheers, little fans! Delivereasy’s amped to be shouting ‘Kids Go Free’ – because the only thing better than watching the Lander’s play is seeing the next gen of superfans soaking it up (on us). Game on, legends!”

Families can enjoy the thrill of live rugby action, with the Kids Zone open at the east end of the stadium throughout the game.

